Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
302.94
330.69
352.54
243.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
302.94
330.69
352.54
243.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.22
0.51
1.34
0.41
Total Income
304.16
331.21
353.89
244.26
Total Expenditure
300.88
327.31
345.21
240.14
PBIDT
3.27
3.9
8.67
4.12
Interest
4.18
3.85
3.1
3.02
PBDT
-0.91
0.05
5.57
1.1
Depreciation
1.99
2.16
2.06
1.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.38
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.77
-0.7
1.01
0.2
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.51
-1.41
2.5
-0.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-2.51
-1.41
2.5
-0.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0.57
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.08
-1.41
2.5
-0.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.08
-1.21
2.16
-0.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.21
11.6
11.6
11.6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.07
1.17
2.45
1.68
PBDTM(%)
-0.3
0.01
1.57
0.45
PATM(%)
-0.82
-0.42
0.7
-0.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.