Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

16.22
(-2.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

302.94

330.69

352.54

243.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

302.94

330.69

352.54

243.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.22

0.51

1.34

0.41

Total Income

304.16

331.21

353.89

244.26

Total Expenditure

300.88

327.31

345.21

240.14

PBIDT

3.27

3.9

8.67

4.12

Interest

4.18

3.85

3.1

3.02

PBDT

-0.91

0.05

5.57

1.1

Depreciation

1.99

2.16

2.06

1.62

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.38

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.77

-0.7

1.01

0.2

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.51

-1.41

2.5

-0.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-2.51

-1.41

2.5

-0.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0.57

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.08

-1.41

2.5

-0.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.08

-1.21

2.16

-0.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.21

11.6

11.6

11.6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.07

1.17

2.45

1.68

PBDTM(%)

-0.3

0.01

1.57

0.45

PATM(%)

-0.82

-0.42

0.7

-0.29

