Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.5
(0.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:54:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

457.05

346.79

299.78

252.43

yoy growth (%)

31.79

15.68

18.75

30.15

Raw materials

0

0

-284.12

-229.24

As % of sales

0

0

94.77

90.81

Employee costs

-12.23

-8.75

-11.66

-7.36

As % of sales

2.67

2.52

3.89

2.91

Other costs

-434.07

-328.73

-7.72

-4.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

94.97

94.79

2.57

1.93

Operating profit

10.74

9.3

-3.73

10.93

OPM

2.35

2.68

-1.24

4.33

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.15

-1.26

-0.79

Interest expense

-4.03

-3.88

-4.35

-2.74

Other income

0.53

0.61

0.67

0.38

Profit before tax

4.49

3.87

-8.67

7.78

Taxes

-1.67

-1.36

0.1

-2.53

Tax rate

-37.29

-35.3

-1.24

-32.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.81

2.5

-8.56

5.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.81

2.5

-8.56

5.24

yoy growth (%)

12.4

-129.26

-263.24

35

NPM

0.61

0.72

-2.85

2.07

