|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
457.05
346.79
299.78
252.43
yoy growth (%)
31.79
15.68
18.75
30.15
Raw materials
0
0
-284.12
-229.24
As % of sales
0
0
94.77
90.81
Employee costs
-12.23
-8.75
-11.66
-7.36
As % of sales
2.67
2.52
3.89
2.91
Other costs
-434.07
-328.73
-7.72
-4.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
94.97
94.79
2.57
1.93
Operating profit
10.74
9.3
-3.73
10.93
OPM
2.35
2.68
-1.24
4.33
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.15
-1.26
-0.79
Interest expense
-4.03
-3.88
-4.35
-2.74
Other income
0.53
0.61
0.67
0.38
Profit before tax
4.49
3.87
-8.67
7.78
Taxes
-1.67
-1.36
0.1
-2.53
Tax rate
-37.29
-35.3
-1.24
-32.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.81
2.5
-8.56
5.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.81
2.5
-8.56
5.24
yoy growth (%)
12.4
-129.26
-263.24
35
NPM
0.61
0.72
-2.85
2.07
