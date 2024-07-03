Jet Freight Logistics Ltd Summary

Jet Freight Logistics Limited was incorporated on April 13, 2006. The Company is one of the leading freight forwarders, offering complete logistics solutions. The Company offer a wide variety of services to clients, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. It specializes in perishable, time-sensitive and general cargo, and services in the market includes customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.The Company carries out the business of freight Forwarding for handling Perishable, General and time sensitive cargo and handling general and other kinds of cargo. The Company is offering a wide range of Supply Chain services such as Air Cargo Door-to-Door (Air Cargo DTD) services, Surface Parcel Delivery (SPD) Services to customers, Third Party Warehousing. Besides, it offers wide variety of services to its clients. Apart from Perishable, Time Sensitive and General Cargo, Companys service includes Custom Clearance, Logistics Solution, Shipment of Hazardous cargo and ODC consignments.In year 2012, the Company took over Jet Freight on sole proprietorship. In November 2016, the Company made a public issue of 14,52,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 4.06 Crore. The Company incorporated two Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS), Jet Freight Logistics FZCO on 01 April, 2018 & Jet Freight Express Private Limited on 17 June, 2018.The Company offer ocean freight services to a large portion of vast market. The core business offering is ocean freight forwarding to service the large loads of cargo required by International business. It started domestic cargo booking service, pan-India on national and private carriers such as, Air India, Jet Airways, Indigo Airlines, Air Asia, SpiceJet and more on port to port basis. It provide value-added services like door-to-door cargo delivery service on case to case basis, service time-sensitive and perishable shipments besides general cargo and accept shipment on Cash on Delivery basis (COD) ,excluding perishables and time sensitive shipments. It offer clients warehousing services for both import and export shipments and temperature-controlled cargo. It manages control inventory, re-pack and palatalize cargo and offer financing, processing, grading and branding as well as transportation.Company act as an agent for any business with relevance to arrival or departure of conveyances or import or export of goods at a customs station. The Company charter flights for over sized cargo, dangerous goods, live animals and perishables and offer both domestic and international cargo chartering services. It can offer efficiency and flexibility by chartering an entire aircraft for urgent or time sensitive cargo. Charter jet categories include turbo crops, live jets, big size jets, super mid-size jets, heavy jets and long range jets.The Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) named as Jet Freight Logistics BV in Rotterdam, Netherlands, registered with the Netherlands Chamber of Commerce on April 22, 2021. Further, the Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary named as Jet Freight Logistics Inc. in the State of Delaware on December 02, 2022. It acquired 51% shares of Vank Global Services Private Limited in 2023-24.