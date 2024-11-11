Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Jet Freight Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject matter notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on November 11 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. This is further to our letter bearing JFLL/CS/NSE/2024-2025/29 dated November 05, 2024, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Jet Freight Logistics Limited at its meeting held on November 11, 2024 has considered and approved inter-alia, the following matter: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results & Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 1:08 p.m. and concluded at 02:23 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Jet Freight Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Jet Freight Logistics Limited (the Company) is proposed to be held on Tuesday August 27 2024 to inter alia; consider and approve the following: a) Proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of specified securities in one or more tranches through Preferential Issue Private Placement Rights Issue or such other permissible method as may be decided by the Board or any combination thereof and to approve ancillary actions for the above-mentioned fund raising subject to such statutory/regulatory approvals as may be necessary including the approval of the Shareholders of the Company; and b) Approve the notice to the shareholders to seek approval for the above-mentioned items as recommended by Board. This is for your kind information and record. To issue and allot a maximum of upto 2,61,50,000 (Two Crores, Sixty One Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity Warrants, each convertible into or exchangeable for 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each (Warrant) to the Proposed Alottees as listed in Annexure A by way of preferential issue at a price of Rs. 15 (Rupees Fifteen) per warrant, which is not less than the minimum price of Rs. 14.94 determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time-to-time aggregating to Rs. 39,22,50,000 (Rupees Thirty Nine Crores, Twenty Two Lakhs and Fifty Thousand only), subject to the approval of regulatory/statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company; Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)

Jet Freight Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject matter Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 12 2024 to consider and approve Unaudited standalone & consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 We wish to inform you that Board of Directors of Jet Freight Logistics limited has approved Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024) Dear Sir/ Madam, This is in reference to your email dated August 13, 2024 at 03:55 p.m. regarding the additional details required as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, which we inadvertently failed to mention. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Jet Freight Logistics Limited at its meeting held on August 12, 2024 has considered and approved inter-alia, the following matter: 1. Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results & Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (enclosed) The Board meeting commenced at 01:45 p.m. and concluded at 04:05 p.m. Kindly take updated details on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Jet Freight Logistics Limited at its meeting held on today, i.e. July 11, 2024 has approved the appointment of Ms. Anmol Ashvin Patni as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company

Jet Freight Logistics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the captioned subject matter Notice is hereby given that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 29 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to discuss any other matter. Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on May 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

