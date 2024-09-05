To issue and allot a maximum of upto 2,61,50,000 (Two Crores, Sixty One Lakhs and Fifty Thousand) Equity Warrants, each convertible into or exchangeable for 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of the Company of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five) each (Warrant) to the Proposed Alottees as listed in Annexure A by way of preferential issue at a price of Rs. 15 (Rupees Fifteen) per warrant, which is not less than the minimum price of Rs. 14.94 determined in accordance with Chapter V of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended from time-to-time aggregating to Rs. 39,22,50,000 (Rupees Thirty Nine Crores, Twenty Two Lakhs and Fifty Thousand only), subject to the approval of regulatory/statutory authorities and the shareholders of the Company; Read less.. Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Jet Freight Logistics Limited held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 through VC. This is with reference to the Companys submission dated 30th August, 2024 whereby the notice dated August 27, 2024 (AGM Notice) convening the 18th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. through video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) along with the Annual Report for FY 2023-2024 was submitted to the stock exchange. Please note that on and form the date hereof, the AGM Notice dated 27th August, 2024 shall always be read collectively with this corrigendum. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report dated September 21, 2024, Pursuant to Section 108of the Act, read with rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration)Rules, 2014, each as amended. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)