SectorLogistics
Open₹101.05
Prev. Close₹100.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.46
Day's High₹101.5
Day's Low₹101.05
52 Week's High₹184.65
52 Week's Low₹95.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)114.2
P/E23.24
EPS4.33
Divi. Yield1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.25
0.75
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.52
8.13
3.45
Net Worth
13.77
8.88
4.2
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Brace Port Logistics Ltd
Summary
Brace Port Logistics Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 07, 2020 issued by the Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Brace Port Logistics Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Limited was issued in Delhi on August 07, 2023.The Company is a service-based logistics company engaged in the business of providing Ocean cargo logistics services to clients operating into various sectors of the economy. The Company provide value-added services like Air Freight, Warehousing facilities, special cargo services and custom clearance services. The Company along with their group companies and holding company have extensive network across the globe. They provide services for clients across the globe and even provide cross-border shipment facilities as well.In November 2020, the Company commenced freight forwarding operations in Delhi, including both, Ocean Freight (LCL/FCL) and Air Freight. In April, 2021, it imported Air Charters from Germany, China and Italy to India carrying Oxygen concentrators, Oxygen cylinders and plants. Later, it provided service of RO-RO Vessel movement carrying vehicles Ford SUV Cars from Shanghai, China to Laem Cha Bang, Thailand in Jan 22. It opened New Office in Jaipur and after that in Mumbai and Chennai in Aug 23.Presently, the Company is promoted
The Brace Port Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brace Port Logistics Ltd is ₹114.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Brace Port Logistics Ltd is 23.24 and 2.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brace Port Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brace Port Logistics Ltd is ₹95.5 and ₹184.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Brace Port Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -36.69%, 3 Month at -6.56% and 1 Month at -11.36%.
