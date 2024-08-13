Summary

Brace Port Logistics Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 07, 2020 issued by the Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Brace Port Logistics Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Limited was issued in Delhi on August 07, 2023.The Company is a service-based logistics company engaged in the business of providing Ocean cargo logistics services to clients operating into various sectors of the economy. The Company provide value-added services like Air Freight, Warehousing facilities, special cargo services and custom clearance services. The Company along with their group companies and holding company have extensive network across the globe. They provide services for clients across the globe and even provide cross-border shipment facilities as well.In November 2020, the Company commenced freight forwarding operations in Delhi, including both, Ocean Freight (LCL/FCL) and Air Freight. In April, 2021, it imported Air Charters from Germany, China and Italy to India carrying Oxygen concentrators, Oxygen cylinders and plants. Later, it provided service of RO-RO Vessel movement carrying vehicles Ford SUV Cars from Shanghai, China to Laem Cha Bang, Thailand in Jan 22. It opened New Office in Jaipur and after that in Mumbai and Chennai in Aug 23.Presently, the Company is promoted

Read More