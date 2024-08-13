iifl-logo-icon 1
Brace Port Logistics Ltd Share Price

101.05
(0.40%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.05
  • Day's High101.5
  • 52 Wk High184.65
  • Prev. Close100.65
  • Day's Low101.05
  • 52 Wk Low 95.5
  • Turnover (lac)6.46
  • P/E23.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)114.2
  • Div. Yield1.24
No Records Found

Brace Port Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

101.05

Prev. Close

100.65

Turnover(Lac.)

6.46

Day's High

101.5

Day's Low

101.05

52 Week's High

184.65

52 Week's Low

95.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

114.2

P/E

23.24

EPS

4.33

Divi. Yield

1.24

Brace Port Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Brace Port Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Brace Port Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:59 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.11%

Non-Promoter- 4.38%

Institutions: 4.38%

Non-Institutions: 25.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Brace Port Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.25

0.75

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.52

8.13

3.45

Net Worth

13.77

8.88

4.2

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Brace Port Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Brace Port Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Brace Port Logistics Ltd

Summary

Brace Port Logistics Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated November 07, 2020 issued by the Central Registration Centre, Manesar. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company changed to Brace Port Logistics Limited. A Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion from Private Limited to Public Limited was issued in Delhi on August 07, 2023.The Company is a service-based logistics company engaged in the business of providing Ocean cargo logistics services to clients operating into various sectors of the economy. The Company provide value-added services like Air Freight, Warehousing facilities, special cargo services and custom clearance services. The Company along with their group companies and holding company have extensive network across the globe. They provide services for clients across the globe and even provide cross-border shipment facilities as well.In November 2020, the Company commenced freight forwarding operations in Delhi, including both, Ocean Freight (LCL/FCL) and Air Freight. In April, 2021, it imported Air Charters from Germany, China and Italy to India carrying Oxygen concentrators, Oxygen cylinders and plants. Later, it provided service of RO-RO Vessel movement carrying vehicles Ford SUV Cars from Shanghai, China to Laem Cha Bang, Thailand in Jan 22. It opened New Office in Jaipur and after that in Mumbai and Chennai in Aug 23.Presently, the Company is promoted
Company FAQs

What is the Brace Port Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Brace Port Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Brace Port Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Brace Port Logistics Ltd is ₹114.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Brace Port Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Brace Port Logistics Ltd is 23.24 and 2.98 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Brace Port Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Brace Port Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Brace Port Logistics Ltd is ₹95.5 and ₹184.65 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Brace Port Logistics Ltd?

Brace Port Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -36.69%, 3 Month at -6.56% and 1 Month at -11.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Brace Port Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Brace Port Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.11 %
Institutions - 4.39 %
Public - 25.50 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Brace Port Logistics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

