Brace Port Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

100
(2.04%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

8.25

0.75

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.52

8.13

3.45

Net Worth

13.77

8.88

4.2

Minority Interest

Debt

0.49

0.59

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

14.26

9.48

4.2

Fixed Assets

1.64

1.11

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.76

1.56

1.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.06

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

9.93

2.62

0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

17.3

3.62

6.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.21

2.64

1.09

Sundry Creditors

-12.84

-1.35

-6.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.73

-2.29

-1.3

Cash

1.88

4.18

2.63

Total Assets

14.27

9.48

4.2

