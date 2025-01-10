Brace Port Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.25
0.75
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.52
8.13
3.45
Net Worth
13.77
8.88
4.2
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
0.59
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
14.26
9.48
4.2
Fixed Assets
1.64
1.11
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.76
1.56
1.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
9.93
2.62
0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.3
3.62
6.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.21
2.64
1.09
Sundry Creditors
-12.84
-1.35
-6.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.73
-2.29
-1.3
Cash
1.88
4.18
2.63
Total Assets
14.27
9.48
4.2
