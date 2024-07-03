iifl-logo-icon 1
Gateway Distriparks Ltd Share Price

81.57
(-0.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:54 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open82.69
  Day's High83.29
  52 Wk High121.55
  Prev. Close82.36
  Day's Low80.35
  52 Wk Low 78.75
  Turnover (lac)577.73
  P/E18.02
  Face Value10
  Book Value40.12
  EPS4.57
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,075.59
  Div. Yield2.43
No Records Found

Gateway Distriparks Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

82.69

Prev. Close

82.36

Turnover(Lac.)

577.73

Day's High

83.29

Day's Low

80.35

52 Week's High

121.55

52 Week's Low

78.75

Book Value

40.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,075.59

P/E

18.02

EPS

4.57

Divi. Yield

2.43

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gateway Distriparks Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gateway Distriparks Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.32%

Non-Promoter- 53.39%

Institutions: 53.39%

Non-Institutions: 14.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gateway Distriparks Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

499.64

499.64

499.64

499.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,388

1,242.86

1,107.08

944.06

Net Worth

1,887.64

1,742.5

1,606.72

1,443.7

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,536.13

1,420.94

1,373.66

1,179.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,536.13

1,420.94

1,373.66

1,179.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.66

27.06

33.95

11.39

Gateway Distriparks Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gateway Distriparks Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Prem Kishan Gupta

Joint MD & Executive Director

Ishaan Gupta

Joint MD & Executive Director

Samvid Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Aggarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arun Gupta Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vanita Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gateway Distriparks Ltd

Summary

Gateway Distriparks Limited was formerly incorporated as Gateway Rail Freight Limited on April 06, 1994 and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 24, 1994. Through the Scheme of Amalgamation, Company name later on was changed from Gateway Rail Freight Limited to Gateway Distriparks Limited on February 11, 2022. The Company is promoted by Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta and his family and through the wholly owned companies, Prism International Private Limited and Perfect Communications Private Limited. Presently, it is in the business of providing inter-modal logistics with three synergetic verticals - Inland Container Depots (ICD) with rail movement of containers to major maritime ports, Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Temperature Controlled Logistics. The Company provides inter-modal rail transportation service for EXIM containers between its rail-linked ICDs at Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Faridabad and Viramgam and maritime ports at Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav. It has been a pioneer in providing regular train services for imports and exports carried by all major shipping lines and major customers with terminals strategically located at manufacturing hubs and aligned with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. In addition, it is a market leader in the CFS business with facilities at Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatanam, Krishnapatnam and Kochi.The company operates a fleet of 34 rakes and over 560+ road trailers and has an overall annual handling capacity of over
Company FAQs

What is the Gateway Distriparks Ltd share price today?

The Gateway Distriparks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gateway Distriparks Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gateway Distriparks Ltd is ₹4075.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gateway Distriparks Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gateway Distriparks Ltd is 18.02 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gateway Distriparks Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gateway Distriparks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gateway Distriparks Ltd is ₹78.75 and ₹121.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gateway Distriparks Ltd?

Gateway Distriparks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.41%, 1 Year at -25.30%, 6 Month at -21.58%, 3 Month at -8.41% and 1 Month at -0.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gateway Distriparks Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gateway Distriparks Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.32 %
Institutions - 53.39 %
Public - 14.29 %

