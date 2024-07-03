Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹82.69
Prev. Close₹82.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹577.73
Day's High₹83.29
Day's Low₹80.35
52 Week's High₹121.55
52 Week's Low₹78.75
Book Value₹40.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,075.59
P/E18.02
EPS4.57
Divi. Yield2.43
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
499.64
499.64
499.64
499.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,388
1,242.86
1,107.08
944.06
Net Worth
1,887.64
1,742.5
1,606.72
1,443.7
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,536.13
1,420.94
1,373.66
1,179.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,536.13
1,420.94
1,373.66
1,179.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.66
27.06
33.95
11.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Prem Kishan Gupta
Joint MD & Executive Director
Ishaan Gupta
Joint MD & Executive Director
Samvid Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Aggarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arun Gupta Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vanita Yadav
Reports by Gateway Distriparks Ltd
Summary
Gateway Distriparks Limited was formerly incorporated as Gateway Rail Freight Limited on April 06, 1994 and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 24, 1994. Through the Scheme of Amalgamation, Company name later on was changed from Gateway Rail Freight Limited to Gateway Distriparks Limited on February 11, 2022. The Company is promoted by Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta and his family and through the wholly owned companies, Prism International Private Limited and Perfect Communications Private Limited. Presently, it is in the business of providing inter-modal logistics with three synergetic verticals - Inland Container Depots (ICD) with rail movement of containers to major maritime ports, Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Temperature Controlled Logistics. The Company provides inter-modal rail transportation service for EXIM containers between its rail-linked ICDs at Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Faridabad and Viramgam and maritime ports at Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav. It has been a pioneer in providing regular train services for imports and exports carried by all major shipping lines and major customers with terminals strategically located at manufacturing hubs and aligned with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. In addition, it is a market leader in the CFS business with facilities at Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatanam, Krishnapatnam and Kochi.The company operates a fleet of 34 rakes and over 560+ road trailers and has an overall annual handling capacity of over
Read More
The Gateway Distriparks Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹81.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gateway Distriparks Ltd is ₹4075.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gateway Distriparks Ltd is 18.02 and 2.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gateway Distriparks Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gateway Distriparks Ltd is ₹78.75 and ₹121.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gateway Distriparks Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.41%, 1 Year at -25.30%, 6 Month at -21.58%, 3 Month at -8.41% and 1 Month at -0.34%.
