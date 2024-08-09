|Purpose
|Gateway Distriparks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gateway Distriparks Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Please refer the attach file for more details. As attached. In Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) including any amendments thereof and other applicable provisions, if any and SEBI Circulars, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of Gateway Distriparks Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, November 11, 2024 has, inter alia, considered and approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report on the aforesaid Financial Results submitted by M/s. S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP, Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 is enclosed. For more details please refer to the attachment.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Gateway Distriparks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gateway Distriparks Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 inter-alia to; 1. consider and approve the Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. consider the declaration of First interim dividend if any to the members of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members for the First interim dividend if declared shall be Wednesday August 21 2024. Kindly take the above information on record. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)
|Gateway Distriparks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Gateway Distriparks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 42 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Gateway Distriparks Limited the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday January 29 2024 inter-alia to: 1. consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023; 2. consider the declaration of Second interim dividend if any to the members of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the members for the second interim dividend if declared will be Thursday February 08 2024. Please refer to the attachment for more details. Gateway Distriparks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above, please note that due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, which was scheduled to be held on today i.e. January 29, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited (Consolidated and Standalone) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and to consider and declare the Second interim dividend, if any, to the members of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 has been postponed and rescheduled to Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Please refer to the attachment for more details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 14.02.2024)
