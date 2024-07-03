Gateway Distriparks Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
743.1
767.92
768.21
718.06
702.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
743.1
767.92
768.21
718.06
702.88
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.16
12.04
10.63
18.98
8.08
Total Income
753.26
779.95
778.84
737.04
710.96
Total Expenditure
561.7
586.91
569.59
532.87
519.61
PBIDT
191.56
193.04
209.25
204.17
191.35
Interest
22.11
23.24
22.84
22.25
23.05
PBDT
169.45
169.8
186.41
181.92
168.3
Depreciation
51.68
46.94
47.98
51.77
52.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
22.14
20.7
23.98
22.6
20.34
Deferred Tax
-13.59
-18.87
-22.78
-16.38
-22.18
Reported Profit After Tax
109.21
121.04
137.23
123.93
117.97
Minority Interest After NP
0.63
0.75
1.28
0.67
1.34
Net Profit after Minority Interest
108.59
120.28
135.95
123.26
116.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
108.59
120.28
135.95
123.26
116.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.17
2.41
2.75
2.47
2.36
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
12.5
0
0
0
0
Equity
499.64
499.64
499.64
499.64
499.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.77
25.13
27.23
28.43
27.22
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
14.69
15.76
17.86
17.25
16.78
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.