Gateway Distriparks Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
1,161.16
1,043.97
1,014.61
829.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,161.16
1,043.97
1,014.61
829.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.5
12.46
16.01
8.53
Total Income
1,175.66
1,056.44
1,030.62
837.6
Total Expenditure
864.76
769.77
740.97
611.16
PBIDT
310.9
286.67
289.65
226.44
Interest
34.5
33.58
48.49
62.13
PBDT
276.4
253.09
241.15
164.31
Depreciation
71.66
78.03
98.82
99.25
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
34.9
30.3
24.09
28.02
Deferred Tax
-31.93
-28.53
-20.17
-11.22
Reported Profit After Tax
201.77
173.29
138.42
48.26
Minority Interest After NP
1.76
1.86
-0.16
-0.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
200.01
171.42
138.58
48.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
200.01
171.42
138.58
48.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4
3.47
2.77
0.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
499.64
499.64
499.64
499.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.77
27.45
28.54
27.31
PBDTM(%)
23.8
24.24
23.76
19.81
PATM(%)
17.37
16.59
13.64
5.82
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.