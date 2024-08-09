Gateway Distriparks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
499.64
499.64
499.64
499.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,388
1,242.86
1,107.08
944.06
Net Worth
1,887.64
1,742.5
1,606.72
1,443.7
Minority Interest
Debt
485.85
486.37
591.71
691.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
53.77
32.82
33.25
30.74
Total Liabilities
2,427.26
2,261.69
2,231.68
2,165.69
Fixed Assets
1,771.97
1,707.42
1,749.43
1,822.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
346.91
290.87
144.71
143.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
218.08
153.13
115.31
82.5
Networking Capital
82.08
58.63
40.38
9.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
148.57
133.14
116.98
128.24
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
114.82
96.66
84.29
72.91
Sundry Creditors
-111.64
-103.46
-94.51
-113.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-69.67
-67.71
-66.38
-78.46
Cash
8.22
51.63
181.86
108.84
Total Assets
2,427.26
2,261.68
2,231.69
2,165.7
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.