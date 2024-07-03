Gateway Distriparks Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
389.99
353.11
374.97
392.95
398.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
389.99
353.11
374.97
392.95
398.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.89
5.26
8.16
3.88
4.21
Total Income
394.89
358.37
383.13
396.82
402.74
Total Expenditure
293.47
268.23
291.74
295.17
295.29
PBIDT
101.42
90.14
91.39
101.65
107.45
Interest
10.65
11.47
11.58
11.66
11.58
PBDT
90.77
78.67
79.81
89.99
95.87
Depreciation
25.62
26.06
23.25
23.68
23.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13.25
8.89
9.77
10.92
13.17
Deferred Tax
-8.24
-5.35
-9.71
-9.15
-13.9
Reported Profit After Tax
60.14
49.07
56.5
64.54
73.5
Minority Interest After NP
0.23
0.4
1.53
1.26
0.5
Net Profit after Minority Interest
59.91
48.67
54.97
63.28
73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
59.91
48.67
54.97
63.28
73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.2
0.97
1.1
1.26
1.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
12.5
0
0
0
0
Equity
499.64
499.64
499.64
499.64
499.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26
25.52
24.37
25.86
26.96
PBDTM(%)
23.27
22.27
21.28
22.9
24.05
PATM(%)
15.42
13.89
15.06
16.42
18.44
