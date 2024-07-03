Gateway Distriparks Ltd Summary

Gateway Distriparks Limited was formerly incorporated as Gateway Rail Freight Limited on April 06, 1994 and got Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 24, 1994. Through the Scheme of Amalgamation, Company name later on was changed from Gateway Rail Freight Limited to Gateway Distriparks Limited on February 11, 2022. The Company is promoted by Mr. Prem Kishan Dass Gupta and his family and through the wholly owned companies, Prism International Private Limited and Perfect Communications Private Limited. Presently, it is in the business of providing inter-modal logistics with three synergetic verticals - Inland Container Depots (ICD) with rail movement of containers to major maritime ports, Container Freight Stations (CFS) and Temperature Controlled Logistics. The Company provides inter-modal rail transportation service for EXIM containers between its rail-linked ICDs at Gurgaon, Ludhiana, Faridabad and Viramgam and maritime ports at Nhava Sheva, Mundra and Pipavav. It has been a pioneer in providing regular train services for imports and exports carried by all major shipping lines and major customers with terminals strategically located at manufacturing hubs and aligned with the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor. In addition, it is a market leader in the CFS business with facilities at Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatanam, Krishnapatnam and Kochi.The company operates a fleet of 34 rakes and over 560+ road trailers and has an overall annual handling capacity of over 315060 TEUs at ICDs and 536,000 TEUs at CFSs with land banks available at existing locations to expand the capacities further. The third vertical of the company is temperature controlled logistics services provided through Snowman Logistics Limited. Snowman has a nationwide network of temperature controlled and dry warehouses. With its premium customer service and intricate distribution network, it is the trusted market leader in supply chain management today for Pharma, Vaccines, e-Commerce, Quick Service Restaurants, Seafood, Poultry, Dairy, Batteries, Industrial Products and more and continues to expand in new locations as the market demand develops further.In 2020-21, the erstwhile group companies- Gateway Distriparks Ltd and Gateway East India Private Limited were amalgamated with Gateway Rail Freight Limited through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from December 28, 2021. In FY 2022-23, Company acquired 100% shareholding of Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal Private Limited (KIFTPL) and made it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In 2024, Company has acquired additional equity stake (approx. 4.99% of the total paid up capital) in Snowman Logistics Limited (SLL), Associate Company thereby increasing the holding percentage from existing 40.25% to 45.24% as on March 31, 2024 and to 46.43%.