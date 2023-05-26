AUDITORS REPORT

To the Members of Gateway Distriparks Limited (formerly Gateway Rail Freight Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gateway Distriparks Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit including other comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe

that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter- SEIS Benefits

We draw your attention to Note 26(B)(h) in the accompanying statement of standalone financial statements wherein it had been stated that the Company has received notices from the Additional Director General of Foreign Trade (ADGFT) and Commissioner of Customs questioning SEIS benefits received by the Company for financial years 2015-16 to 2018-19 under the provisions of Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992.

The Company has submitted its response for the notices so received and on the queries/requirements of ADGFT and has also obtained a legal opinion on the above notices and basis which it believes that it has a good case and accordingly no provision has been considered in the books of account.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Error! Reference source not found.

: 83

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Note 16 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures, among others included the following: For the year ended March 31, 2023, the Company has recognized revenue from operations of Rs. 1,39,605.72 lakhs. We assessed the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies including those related to discounts and rebates and ensured that same are in compliance with Ind AS. Revenue from rendering of container transportation and handling services is recognized based on containers transported/handled and is accrued with reference to the throughput handled, the terms of the agreement for such service where the recovery of consideration is probable and the stage of services, in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from Contracts with Customers. We assessed the Companys revenue recognition policy and its compliance in terms of Ind AS 115 ‘Revenue from contracts with customers The tariff applied is the rate agreed with customers or estimated by management based on the latest terms of the agreement or latest negotiation with customers and other industry considerations. We understood, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls related to revenue recognition. Due to the large variety and complexity of contractual terms, as well as ongoing negotiations with customers, significant judgements are required to estimate the tariff rates applied. If the actual rate differs from the estimated rate applied, this will have an impact on the accuracy of revenue recognized in the current year and accrued as at year end. We selected and tested samples of individual revenue transaction and traced the same to underlying invoices, customer agreements and other related documents to assess that the revenue has been recognized as per the tariff agreed/latest correspondence with the customer. Revenue is also an important element of how the Company measures its performance, upon which the management is incentivized. The Company focuses on revenue as a key performance measure, which could create an incentive for revenue to be recognized before meeting the requirements of revenue recognition under Ind AS 115. We also tested samples of revenue transactions made before and after the year end and compared the period of revenue recognition to supporting documentation to ensure that revenue and corresponding trade receivables are properly recorded in the correct period Accordingly, due to significant risk associated with revenue recognition, it was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the Standalone financial statements. We verified the bank advices and credit notes on a sample basis for the net settlement and reviewed aged items for any disputed amounts. We tested underlying documentation for journal entries which were considered to be material related to revenue recognition.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Litigation, arbitrations, claims and other contingencies (as described in note 26 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures, among others included the following: As of March 31, 2023, the Company has disclosed contingent liabilities of Rs. 12,509.13 lakhs relating to tax and legal claims. We obtained an understanding of the process of identification of claims, litigations, arbitrations and contingent liabilities, and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls. Taxation, arbitration and litigation exposures have been identified as a key audit matter due to the large number of complex tax and legal claims across the Company. We obtained the legal and tax cases summary and assessed managements position through discussions with the legal head, tax head and management, on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. Due to complexity of cases, timescales for resolution and need to negotiate with various authorities, there is significant judgement required by management in assessing the exposure of each case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed in the standalone financial statements. We obtained external confirmation from relevant third-party legal counsel and conducted discussions with them regarding material cases. We evaluated the objectivity, independence, competence and relevant experience of third-party legal counsel Accordingly, claims, litigations, arbitrations and contingent liabilities was determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial statements. We obtained external legal opinions and other evidence to corroborate managements assessment of the risk profile in respect of legal claims. We involved our tax specialists to assess managements application and interpretation of tax legislation affecting the Company, and to consider the quantification of exposures and settlements arising from disputes with tax authorities. We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial statements with regard to the facts and circumstances of the legal and litigation matters.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of Goodwill (as described in note 4 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures, among others included the following: The Companys balance sheet includes Rs. 30,296.53 lakhs of goodwill. In accordance with Ind AS, these balances are allocated to Cash Generating Units (CGUs) which are tested annually for impairment using discounted cash-flow models of each CGUs recoverable value compared to the carrying value of the assets. A deficit between the recoverable value and the CGUs net assets would result in impairment. We assessed the Companys methodology applied in determining the CGUs to which the goodwill is allocated. The inputs to the impairment testing model which have the most significant impact on CGU recoverable value include: We assessed the assumptions used by the management for cash flow forecasts including discount rates, expected growth rates and terminal growth rates used Projected revenue growth, operating margins and operating cash-flows in the years 1 to 5; We assessed the recoverable value by performing sensitivity testing of key assumptions used. Stable long-term growth rates till perpetuity; and We discussed potential changes in the key assumptions as compared to the previous year / actual performance with management in order to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were suitable. Business specific discount rates (pre-tax). We tested the arithmetical accuracy of the cash flow model prepared by the management. The annual impairment testing is considered a significant accounting judgement and estimate and a key audit matter because the assumptions on which the tests are based are highly judgmental and are affected by future market and economic conditions which are inherently uncertain, and because of the materiality of the balances to the standalone financial statements as a whole. We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures in the standalone financial Statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys

ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting

Error! Reference source not found.

: 87

estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; The matter described in Emphasis of Matter - SEIS Benefits paragraph above, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company; On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report; In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been paid

/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Error! Reference source not found.

88 :

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – Refer Note 26 to the standalone financial statements; The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of

the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Act. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. April 1, 2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

______________________________

per Vishal Sharma

Partner

Membership Number: 096766 UDIN: 23096766BGYHTZ4559

Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 26, 2023

: 89

Annexure 1 referred to in paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

Re: Gateway Distriparks Limited (‘the Company) (formerly known as Gateway Rail Freight Limited)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification. (c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except for the following which are not held in name of the Company:

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. In lakhs) Title deed held in name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director or employee of promoter/ director Period held since which period Reason for not being held in name of company Freehold land at Piyala 8,112.60 Gateway Rail Freight Limited No Financial year 2006- 07 onwards These lands were purchased by the Company (Gateway Rail Freight Limited), now renamed as Gateway Distriparks Limited, subsequent to the merger as explained in note 32 to the financial statements. The process of changing the name in land records is yet to be completed by the Company post the above- mentioned merger. Freehold land at Garhi 10,648.84 No Financial year 2010- 11 onwards Freehold land at Sahnewal 7,753.25 No Financial year 2006- 07 onwards Freehold land at Viramgam 6274.09 No Financial year 2014- 15 onwards Freehold land at Krishnapatnam 1,541.46 Gateway Distriparks Limited (Erstwhile Holding Company) No Financial year 2015- 16 onwards Gateway Distriparks Limited (erstwhile holding Company) got amalgamated with the Company with effect from April 1, 2020. The Company is in process of changing the name in land records after the above-mentioned merger. Building at Krishnapatnam 7,847.96 Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. In lakhs) Title deed held in name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director or employee of promoter/ director Period held since which period Reason for not being held in name of company

90 :

Description of property Gross carrying value (Rs. In lakhs) Title deed held in name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director or employee of promoter/ director Period held since which period Reason for not being held in name of company Freehold land at Chennai 110.17 Indev Warehouse and Container Services Private Limited No Financial year 2014- 15 onwards Land was purchased by a company ‘Indev Warehouse and Container Services Private Limited name of which was changed to Gateway Distriparks (South) Private Limited (GDSPL) in June 2005. GDSPL got amalgamated with Gateway Distriparks Limited (GDL/erstwhile holding company) with effect from April 1, 2014. The process of changing the name in land records to GDL (erstwhile holding company) was yet to be completed and in the meantime, it got merged with its subsidiary Gateway Rail Freight Limited (GRFL) during the year. Post this merger, name of GRFL was changed to Gateway Distriparks Limited. The Company is in process of changing the name in land records after the above- mentioned merger. Building at Chennai 2,384.09 Indev Warehouse and Container Services Private Limited No Financial year 2014- 15 onwards Freehold land at Piyala 3.20 Gaurav and Deepak Not Applicable Financial year 2006- 07 onwards Agreement for purchase of land was signed with the respective parties, being minor, during an earlier year. The process of changing the name in land records to Gateway Distriparks Limited (formerly known as Gateway Rail Freight Limited) is yet to be completed by the Company. Freehold land at Piyala 17.14 Sanket and Rishipal Not Applicable Financial year 2006- 07 onwards

Further, title deeds in respect of certain immovable properties having gross and net book value of Rs. 31,472.35lakhs included in plant, property and equipment are pledged with HDFC Bank Limited and Universal Trusteeship Services Limited and are not available with the Company. The same has been independently confirmed by the Bank.

The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2023. There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(a) The Companys business does not require maintenance of inventories and, accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. : 91 (b) As disclosed in note 35 (ii) to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are not in agreement with the audited/ unaudited books of accounts of the Company and the details are as follows: (Amount in INR lakhs) Quarter ending Value per books of account Value per quarterly return/statement Discrepancy Trade Receivables June 30 14,009.89 15,752.44 (1,742.55) September 30 11,838.00 14,119.79 (2,281.79) December 31 12,147.05 14,441.46 (2,294.41) March 31 13,313.59 15,654.00 (2340.41) The Company do not have sanctioned working capital limits in excess of INR five crores in aggregate from financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. (a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

There are no loans, investments, guarantees, and securities given in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the products/services of the Company. 92 : (a) Undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The provisions relating to duty of excise are not applicable to the Company. (b) The dues of income-tax and service tax have not been deposited on account of any dispute, are as follows: Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Amount Paid under Protest (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 90.42 - April 1, 2008 to September 30, 2008 Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 382.32 - 2005-2006 to 2011-2012 Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,697.20 - 2007-08 High Court, Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 3,109.75 - 2008-09 High Court, Bombay Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 1,929.51 - 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 42.87 - 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2,203.88 - 2016-17 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 26.00 13.00 2010-11 High Court, Andhra Pradesh Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 274.19 - 2012-13 High Court, Andhra Pradesh Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 270.76 - 2013-14 High Court, Andhra Pradesh Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 176.91 - 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 435.63 - 2016-17 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Visakhapatnam Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 134.59 - 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) According to information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, duty of customs, value added tax and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. The provisions relating to duty of excise are not applicable to the Company. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. : 93 (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, associate or joint venture. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary, joint venture or associate company. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(a) The Company has not raised any money during the year by way of initial public offer / further public offer (including debt instruments) hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(a) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its director and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 ( 2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

94 :

The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 33 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. (a) There are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 19(b) to the financial statements.

(b) There are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 19(b) to the financial statements.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

______________________________

per Vishal Sharma

Partner

Membership Number: 096766 UDIN: 23096766BGYHTZ4559

Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 26, 2023

: 95

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GATEWAY DISTRIPARKS LIMTED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS GATEWAY RAIL FREIGHTLIMITED)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause

(i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Gateway Distriparks Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform

the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Error! Reference source not found.

96 :

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions,

or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

per Vishal Sharma

Partner

Membership Number: 096766 UDIN: 23096766BGYHTZ4559

Place of Signature: New Delhi Date: May 26, 2023