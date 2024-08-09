|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|8 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|21 Aug 2024
|1.25
|12.5
|Interim 1
|The Board of Directors has declared First Interim Dividend of Rs.1.25 (@12.5%) per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. Further, the Board of Directors has approved & fixed Wednesday, August 21, 2024 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the aforesaid First Interim Dividend. The First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 shall be paid to the shareholders on or before Friday, September 06, 2024.
|Dividend
|14 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|26 Feb 2024
|0.75
|7.5
|Interim 2
|Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2024. Inter alia, the Board of Directors has declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs.0.75 (@7.50%) per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 14.02.2024)
