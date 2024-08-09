iifl-logo-icon 1
Gateway Distriparks Ltd Dividend

78.58
(0.78%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Gateway Distri CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend8 Aug 202421 Aug 202421 Aug 20241.2512.5Interim 1
The Board of Directors has declared First Interim Dividend of Rs.1.25 (@12.5%) per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each, for the Financial Year 2024-25. Further, the Board of Directors has approved & fixed Wednesday, August 21, 2024 as the Record Date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the aforesaid First Interim Dividend. The First Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 shall be paid to the shareholders on or before Friday, September 06, 2024.
Dividend14 Feb 202426 Feb 202426 Feb 20240.757.5Interim 2
Please find attached herewith the Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. February 14, 2024. Inter alia, the Board of Directors has declared Second Interim Dividend of Rs.0.75 (@7.50%) per equity share of face value Rs.10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 14.02.2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

