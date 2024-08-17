iifl-logo-icon 1
Aqua Logistics Ltd Share Price

1.4
(-3.45%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Aqua Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

1.5

Prev. Close

1.45

Turnover(Lac.)

6.44

Day's High

1.5

Day's Low

1.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

16.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aqua Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aqua Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aqua Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:12 AM
Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.61%

Non-Promoter- 33.09%

Institutions: 33.09%

Non-Institutions: 32.48%

Custodian: 27.81%

Share Price

Aqua Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

30

30

30

20.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

464.15

491.56

489.61

206.47

Net Worth

494.15

521.56

519.61

227.01

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

259.59

310.35

380.87

yoy growth (%)

-16.35

-18.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.1

-6.18

-8.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

1.57

1.76

26.48

Depreciation

-4.92

-4.86

-3.88

Tax paid

-0.89

-0.55

-3.09

Working capital

-95.22

-198.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.35

-18.51

Op profit growth

14.53

-56.59

EBIT growth

5.08

-59.83

Net profit growth

-2,562.46

-94.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

302.42

368.23

516.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

302.42

368.23

516.5

Other Operating Income

0

0.07

0.03

Other Income

0.12

2.67

1.87

Aqua Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aqua Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Rajesh G Uchil

Vice Chairman

M S Sayad

Managing Director & CEO

Harish G Uchil

Director

B S Radhakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aqua Logistics Ltd

Summary

Aqua Logistics Limited is Indias foremost global logistics and supply chain partner, delivering excellence across industries, through an integration of empowered people, processes and technology. The Company is a full-scope 3 PL (third-party logistics service provider), delivering end-to-end solutions in the logistics and supply chain domain to customers. The company capabilities include supply chain consulting, logistics execution and project logistics. The company operations and consulting teams, deliver logistics solutions, to clients by aligning the strategic and the operational perspectives.The company is global supply chain management involves planning, implementing and controlling a series of complex tasks performed by persons of different nationalities and cultures and with varying language capabilities. The company integrates these multinational capabilities by combining years of expertise with the latest in technology.The companys operations in consulting, and client development teams deliver logistics, operations strategy, sourcing and procurement planning, fulfillment operations, customer service and after sales support. The company was established in 1999 and headquartered in Mumbai and has presence in major locations such as New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Ludhiana, Baroda, Cochin and Pune.In 1999, the company started as freight forwarding and consistently increased capabilities and scope of services. As an external service provider ambit of services covers criti
