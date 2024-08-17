SectorLogistics
Open₹1.5
Prev. Close₹1.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.44
Day's High₹1.5
Day's Low₹1.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹16.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
30
30
30
20.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
464.15
491.56
489.61
206.47
Net Worth
494.15
521.56
519.61
227.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
259.59
310.35
380.87
yoy growth (%)
-16.35
-18.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.1
-6.18
-8.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.57
1.76
26.48
Depreciation
-4.92
-4.86
-3.88
Tax paid
-0.89
-0.55
-3.09
Working capital
-95.22
-198.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.35
-18.51
Op profit growth
14.53
-56.59
EBIT growth
5.08
-59.83
Net profit growth
-2,562.46
-94.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
302.42
368.23
516.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
302.42
368.23
516.5
Other Operating Income
0
0.07
0.03
Other Income
0.12
2.67
1.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Rajesh G Uchil
Vice Chairman
M S Sayad
Managing Director & CEO
Harish G Uchil
Director
B S Radhakrishnan
Aqua Logistics Limited is Indias foremost global logistics and supply chain partner, delivering excellence across industries, through an integration of empowered people, processes and technology. The Company is a full-scope 3 PL (third-party logistics service provider), delivering end-to-end solutions in the logistics and supply chain domain to customers. The company capabilities include supply chain consulting, logistics execution and project logistics. The company operations and consulting teams, deliver logistics solutions, to clients by aligning the strategic and the operational perspectives.The company is global supply chain management involves planning, implementing and controlling a series of complex tasks performed by persons of different nationalities and cultures and with varying language capabilities. The company integrates these multinational capabilities by combining years of expertise with the latest in technology.The companys operations in consulting, and client development teams deliver logistics, operations strategy, sourcing and procurement planning, fulfillment operations, customer service and after sales support. The company was established in 1999 and headquartered in Mumbai and has presence in major locations such as New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Ludhiana, Baroda, Cochin and Pune.In 1999, the company started as freight forwarding and consistently increased capabilities and scope of services. As an external service provider ambit of services covers criti
