Aqua Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.4
(-3.45%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

259.59

310.35

380.87

yoy growth (%)

-16.35

-18.51

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-4.1

-6.18

-8.33

As % of sales

1.57

1.99

2.18

Other costs

-237.42

-288.38

-336.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

91.45

92.92

88.27

Operating profit

18.06

15.77

36.34

OPM

6.96

5.08

9.54

Depreciation

-4.92

-4.86

-3.88

Interest expense

-12.65

-11.78

-7.25

Other income

1.08

2.63

1.27

Profit before tax

1.57

1.76

26.48

Taxes

-0.89

-0.55

-3.09

Tax rate

-56.94

-31.42

-11.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.67

1.21

23.38

Exceptional items

-29.08

-0.05

-1.02

Net profit

-28.4

1.15

22.36

yoy growth (%)

-2,562.46

-94.84

NPM

-10.94

0.37

5.87

