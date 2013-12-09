Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
259.59
310.35
380.87
yoy growth (%)
-16.35
-18.51
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-4.1
-6.18
-8.33
As % of sales
1.57
1.99
2.18
Other costs
-237.42
-288.38
-336.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
91.45
92.92
88.27
Operating profit
18.06
15.77
36.34
OPM
6.96
5.08
9.54
Depreciation
-4.92
-4.86
-3.88
Interest expense
-12.65
-11.78
-7.25
Other income
1.08
2.63
1.27
Profit before tax
1.57
1.76
26.48
Taxes
-0.89
-0.55
-3.09
Tax rate
-56.94
-31.42
-11.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.67
1.21
23.38
Exceptional items
-29.08
-0.05
-1.02
Net profit
-28.4
1.15
22.36
yoy growth (%)
-2,562.46
-94.84
NPM
-10.94
0.37
5.87
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.