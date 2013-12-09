Aqua Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
1.57
1.76
26.48
Depreciation
-4.92
-4.86
-3.88
Tax paid
-0.89
-0.55
-3.09
Working capital
-95.22
-198.06
Other operating items
Operating
-99.46
-201.71
Capital expenditure
276.53
4.4
Free cash flow
177.06
-197.31
Equity raised
984.11
980.01
Investing
-34.71
8.8
Financing
59.79
77.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,186.26
869.28
