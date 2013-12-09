Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
|Sep-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
6.61%
6.61%
6.61%
13.91%
14.58%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
33.09%
33.96%
33.96%
28.06%
28.05%
Non-Institutions
32.48%
31.6%
31.6%
30.2%
29.54%
Total Non-Promoter
65.57%
65.57%
65.57%
58.27%
57.6%
Custodian
27.81%
27.81%
27.81%
27.81%
27.81%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
