Aqua Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
30
30
30
20.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
464.15
491.56
489.61
206.47
Net Worth
494.15
521.56
519.61
227.01
Minority Interest
Debt
84.84
87.51
69.72
29.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.42
6.52
6.37
5.16
Total Liabilities
586.41
615.59
595.7
261.88
Fixed Assets
330.99
58.38
51.66
45.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.7
54.41
45.61
9.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
234.48
408.42
203.34
125.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
142.59
146.8
155.63
103.24
Debtor Days
200.48
172.65
149.14
Other Current Assets
109.7
280.62
65.37
37.76
Sundry Creditors
-8.87
-14.36
-13.54
-10.58
Creditor Days
12.47
16.88
12.97
Other Current Liabilities
-8.94
-4.64
-4.12
-5.18
Cash
1.23
94.37
295.09
81.36
Total Assets
586.4
615.58
595.7
261.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.