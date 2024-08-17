iifl-logo-icon 1
Aqua Logistics Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.4
(-3.45%)
Dec 9, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011

Gross Sales

146.78

155.63

165.32

202.91

253.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

146.78

155.63

165.32

202.91

253.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.07

0

0.03

Other Income

0

0.12

-8.1

10.77

1.41

Total Income

146.78

155.75

157.28

213.67

254.94

Total Expenditure

163.27

143.47

154.67

191.33

232.52

PBIDT

-16.47

12.27

2.6

22.34

22.4

Interest

6.88

6.15

7.21

5.07

4.07

PBDT

-23.36

6.11

-4.59

17.27

18.32

Depreciation

2.66

2.61

2.56

2.77

2.52

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.36

0.38

-2.2

3.15

2.16

Deferred Tax

0

0.05

0.28

0.51

0.6

Reported Profit After Tax

-26.37

3.04

-5.26

10.81

13.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

1.13

0.56

1.87

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-26.37

3.04

-6.4

10.26

11.17

Extra-ordinary Items

-28.84

-0.25

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.46

3.29

-6.4

10.26

11.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.1

0

0.34

0.37

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

30

30

30

30

30

Public Shareholding (Number)

28,01,56,384

25,62,41,296

22,05,91,280

21,05,91,280

21,05,91,280

Public Shareholding (%)

93.38

85.41

73.52

70.19

70.19

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,00,00,000

2,69,00,000

6,52,16,680

5,06,50,008

4,41,50,008

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

50.41

61.49

82.13

56.65

49.38

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.32

8.97

21.73

16.87

14.72

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

98,34,560

1,68,49,660

1,41,82,990

3,87,49,660

4,52,49,660

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

49.58

38.5

17.86

43.34

50.61

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

3.27

5.61

4.73

12.92

15.07

PBIDTM(%)

-11.22

7.89

1.57

11

8.84

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-17.97

1.95

-3.18

5.33

5.14

