Aqua Logistics Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
146.78
155.63
165.32
202.91
253.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
146.78
155.63
165.32
202.91
253.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.07
0
0.03
Other Income
0
0.12
-8.1
10.77
1.41
Total Income
146.78
155.75
157.28
213.67
254.94
Total Expenditure
163.27
143.47
154.67
191.33
232.52
PBIDT
-16.47
12.27
2.6
22.34
22.4
Interest
6.88
6.15
7.21
5.07
4.07
PBDT
-23.36
6.11
-4.59
17.27
18.32
Depreciation
2.66
2.61
2.56
2.77
2.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.36
0.38
-2.2
3.15
2.16
Deferred Tax
0
0.05
0.28
0.51
0.6
Reported Profit After Tax
-26.37
3.04
-5.26
10.81
13.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
1.13
0.56
1.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-26.37
3.04
-6.4
10.26
11.17
Extra-ordinary Items
-28.84
-0.25
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.46
3.29
-6.4
10.26
11.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.1
0
0.34
0.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
30
30
30
30
30
Public Shareholding (Number)
28,01,56,384
25,62,41,296
22,05,91,280
21,05,91,280
21,05,91,280
Public Shareholding (%)
93.38
85.41
73.52
70.19
70.19
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,00,00,000
2,69,00,000
6,52,16,680
5,06,50,008
4,41,50,008
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
50.41
61.49
82.13
56.65
49.38
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.32
8.97
21.73
16.87
14.72
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
98,34,560
1,68,49,660
1,41,82,990
3,87,49,660
4,52,49,660
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
49.58
38.5
17.86
43.34
50.61
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
3.27
5.61
4.73
12.92
15.07
PBIDTM(%)
-11.22
7.89
1.57
11
8.84
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-17.97
1.95
-3.18
5.33
5.14
