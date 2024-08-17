Aqua Logistics Ltd Summary

Aqua Logistics Limited is Indias foremost global logistics and supply chain partner, delivering excellence across industries, through an integration of empowered people, processes and technology. The Company is a full-scope 3 PL (third-party logistics service provider), delivering end-to-end solutions in the logistics and supply chain domain to customers. The company capabilities include supply chain consulting, logistics execution and project logistics. The company operations and consulting teams, deliver logistics solutions, to clients by aligning the strategic and the operational perspectives.The company is global supply chain management involves planning, implementing and controlling a series of complex tasks performed by persons of different nationalities and cultures and with varying language capabilities. The company integrates these multinational capabilities by combining years of expertise with the latest in technology.The companys operations in consulting, and client development teams deliver logistics, operations strategy, sourcing and procurement planning, fulfillment operations, customer service and after sales support. The company was established in 1999 and headquartered in Mumbai and has presence in major locations such as New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Ludhiana, Baroda, Cochin and Pune.In 1999, the company started as freight forwarding and consistently increased capabilities and scope of services. As an external service provider ambit of services covers critical services which are required to execute end-to- end logistic needs. These include Multimodal Transportation, Contract Logistics, Regulatory Compliance, Warehousing, Value Added Services and Project Logistics.The company international logistics operations are supported by a network of 3PL partners and vendors that enables us to service client requirements across India and abroad as well. The company delivers international logistic services by using air, sea and surface, as modes of transportation. The company regulatory compliance services include customs and industry-specific regulations. The company had a Multi-Modal Transport Operators License, an IATA Accreditation and a Custom House Agents License for servicing customers requirements.