Premier Roadlines Ltd Share Price

122.45
(-1.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:52:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open124
  Day's High125
  52 Wk High174.9
  Prev. Close123.9
  Day's Low122.45
  52 Wk Low 68.65
  Turnover (lac)12.24
  P/E22.45
  Face Value10
  Book Value0
  EPS5.52
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)279.95
  Div. Yield0
Premier Roadlines Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

124

Prev. Close

123.9

Turnover(Lac.)

12.24

Day's High

125

Day's Low

122.45

52 Week's High

174.9

52 Week's Low

68.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

279.95

P/E

22.45

EPS

5.52

Divi. Yield

0

Premier Roadlines Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Premier Roadlines Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Premier Roadlines Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:18 AM
Sep-2024May-2024May-2024May-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.65%

Non-Promoter- 3.63%

Institutions: 3.63%

Non-Institutions: 22.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Premier Roadlines Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.84

1.53

1.53

1.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.9

25.58

18.32

14.43

Net Worth

39.74

27.11

19.85

15.96

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Premier Roadlines Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Premier Roadlines Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Virender Gupta

Whole-time Director

Rakhi Gupta

Whole Time Director & CFO

S Gupta

Independent Director

Sunil Gupta

Independent Director

Megha Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

GAURAV CHATURVEDI

Non Executive Director

Amit Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Roadlines Ltd

Summary

Premier Roadlines Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Premier Roadlines Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 19, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Premier Roadlines Limited vide a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated June 28, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana.Premier Roadlines are engaged in providing logistics solutions to businesses, particularly surface transportation of goods from 1 MT to 250 MT. They are goods transport agency providing general transport services, project logistics, and over dimensional/overweight cargo movements wherein, the Company provide point to point services in which the goods are loaded from premises of the customer to the delivery point as specified by them. It mainly serve B2B customers under the Contract Logistics Division, who have requirement to transport bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India and other neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan etc.In January 2009, the Company took over the running business of M/s Premier Roadlines through a Business Purchase Agreement dated January 05, 2009, proprietorship concern of Late Nand Ram Gupta, father of the Promoter and Director, Virender Gupta.To provide with transportation services, the Company engaged third party operators i.e. small fleet owners and ag
Company FAQs

What is the Premier Roadlines Ltd share price today?

The Premier Roadlines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Premier Roadlines Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Roadlines Ltd is ₹279.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Premier Roadlines Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Premier Roadlines Ltd is 22.45 and 3.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Premier Roadlines Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Roadlines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Roadlines Ltd is ₹68.65 and ₹174.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Premier Roadlines Ltd?

Premier Roadlines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.63%, 6 Month at -22.05%, 3 Month at -2.17% and 1 Month at 4.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Premier Roadlines Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Premier Roadlines Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.65 %
Institutions - 3.64 %
Public - 22.71 %

