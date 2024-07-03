Summary

Premier Roadlines Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Premier Roadlines Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 19, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Premier Roadlines Limited vide a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated June 28, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana.Premier Roadlines are engaged in providing logistics solutions to businesses, particularly surface transportation of goods from 1 MT to 250 MT. They are goods transport agency providing general transport services, project logistics, and over dimensional/overweight cargo movements wherein, the Company provide point to point services in which the goods are loaded from premises of the customer to the delivery point as specified by them. It mainly serve B2B customers under the Contract Logistics Division, who have requirement to transport bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India and other neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan etc.In January 2009, the Company took over the running business of M/s Premier Roadlines through a Business Purchase Agreement dated January 05, 2009, proprietorship concern of Late Nand Ram Gupta, father of the Promoter and Director, Virender Gupta.To provide with transportation services, the Company engaged third party operators i.e. small fleet owners and ag

