SectorLogistics
Open₹124
Prev. Close₹123.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.24
Day's High₹125
Day's Low₹122.45
52 Week's High₹174.9
52 Week's Low₹68.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)279.95
P/E22.45
EPS5.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.84
1.53
1.53
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.9
25.58
18.32
14.43
Net Worth
39.74
27.11
19.85
15.96
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Virender Gupta
Whole-time Director
Rakhi Gupta
Whole Time Director & CFO
S Gupta
Independent Director
Sunil Gupta
Independent Director
Megha Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
GAURAV CHATURVEDI
Non Executive Director
Amit Kumar
Reports by Premier Roadlines Ltd
Summary
Premier Roadlines Ltd was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Premier Roadlines Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated March 19, 2008 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of Company was changed to Premier Roadlines Limited vide a fresh Certificate of incorporation dated June 28, 2012 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana.Premier Roadlines are engaged in providing logistics solutions to businesses, particularly surface transportation of goods from 1 MT to 250 MT. They are goods transport agency providing general transport services, project logistics, and over dimensional/overweight cargo movements wherein, the Company provide point to point services in which the goods are loaded from premises of the customer to the delivery point as specified by them. It mainly serve B2B customers under the Contract Logistics Division, who have requirement to transport bulk quantities of their goods from one place to another within India and other neighboring countries like Nepal, Bhutan etc.In January 2009, the Company took over the running business of M/s Premier Roadlines through a Business Purchase Agreement dated January 05, 2009, proprietorship concern of Late Nand Ram Gupta, father of the Promoter and Director, Virender Gupta.To provide with transportation services, the Company engaged third party operators i.e. small fleet owners and ag
The Premier Roadlines Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹122.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Premier Roadlines Ltd is ₹279.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Premier Roadlines Ltd is 22.45 and 3.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Premier Roadlines Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Premier Roadlines Ltd is ₹68.65 and ₹174.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Premier Roadlines Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.63%, 6 Month at -22.05%, 3 Month at -2.17% and 1 Month at 4.65%.
