To the Members of M/s Premier Roadlines Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s Premier Roadlines Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code ofEthics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other

information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the act.

h) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Intermediaries, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ‘Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ‘Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedures nothing has come to our notice that caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause iv(a) and iv(b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. During the year the company not declared or paid any dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Suresh & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms registration number - 003316N Sd/- (CA Narendra Kumar Arora) Partner Membership No. 088256 Date : 07.06.2024 Place : New Delhi UDIN: 24088256BKGXGQ9333

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant & equipment by which property, plant & equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant & equipment were verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, representation made to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) There are no inventories in financial statements.

Hence, reporting under clause (ii a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company and no material discrepancies were found.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, at any point of time of the year, the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, reporting under clause (iii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted /made any loans, investments and guarantees and securities under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues except in few instances where company has deposited statutory dues beyond due dates with interest.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, goods and service tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of disputes except as below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount Rupees in Lacs Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 34.28 AY 2010-11 to AY 2013-14 CIT (Appeals) Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 2.55 2023-24 GST Appellate Authority

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, no transactions have come to our notice which are not recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings from banks, financial institutions and Government.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, representation made to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, to the best of our knowledge the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, to the best of our information funds raised by the company on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company does not have subsidiary, joint venture or associates. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) As represented to us by the management no whistle blower complaints have been received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where ever applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not require to implement internal audit system as per provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and the explanations given to us the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence, provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) and 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, in our opinion, the company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. Hence, reporting under clause (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Henee, reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the eompany, in our opinion, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Direetors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidenee supporting the assumptions, nothing has eome to our attention, whieh causes us to believe that any material uneertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indieating that Company is not eapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balanee sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balanee sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assuranee as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the faets whieh have eome to our notiee up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assuranee that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balanee sheet date, will get diseharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and the explanations given to us and based on our examination of the reeords of the eompany, the Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or speeial aeeount in eomplianee with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

For Suresh & Associates Chartered Aeeountants Firms registration number - 003316N Sd/- (CA Narendra Kumar Arora) Partner Membership No. 088256 Date : 07.06.2024 Plaee : New Delhi UDIN: 24088256BKGXGQ9333

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the interna! Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial Controls over financial reporting of Premier Roadlines Limited (‘the company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of interna! Financial Controls over Financia! Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of infernal financial Controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of Controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls

over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.