Premier Roadlines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 01, 2024. Premier Roadlines Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 11-Sep-2024 to 18-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Premier Roadlines Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)