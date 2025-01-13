iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Roadlines Ltd Balance Sheet

126.5
(-3.62%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:59:26 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.84

1.53

1.53

1.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.9

25.58

18.32

14.43

Net Worth

39.74

27.11

19.85

15.96

Minority Interest

Debt

36.93

36.7

23.55

23.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.13

0.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

76.8

63.85

43.4

39.75

Fixed Assets

10.29

9.4

3.63

4.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.46

0.37

0.28

0.18

Networking Capital

65.24

52.39

37.89

32.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

77.35

59.23

43.21

36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.57

3.42

2.74

2.48

Sundry Creditors

-8.83

-7.06

-5.75

-3.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.85

-3.2

-2.31

-2.41

Cash

0.81

1.7

1.59

2.32

Total Assets

76.8

63.86

43.39

39.75

