Premier Roadlines Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.84
1.53
1.53
1.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.9
25.58
18.32
14.43
Net Worth
39.74
27.11
19.85
15.96
Minority Interest
Debt
36.93
36.7
23.55
23.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.8
63.85
43.4
39.75
Fixed Assets
10.29
9.4
3.63
4.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.46
0.37
0.28
0.18
Networking Capital
65.24
52.39
37.89
32.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
77.35
59.23
43.21
36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.57
3.42
2.74
2.48
Sundry Creditors
-8.83
-7.06
-5.75
-3.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.85
-3.2
-2.31
-2.41
Cash
0.81
1.7
1.59
2.32
Total Assets
76.8
63.86
43.39
39.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.