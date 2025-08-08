Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
315.08
255.71
152.87
Net Worth
315.18
255.81
152.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
731
827
571.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
731
827
571.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
5.17
3.71
0.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
552.95
|32.41
|42,113.66
|257.71
|0.29
|2,149.53
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
465.9
|147.44
|34,783.72
|113.96
|0
|2,127.94
|132
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
241.3
|246.22
|26,735.83
|42.66
|0
|138.35
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,807.65
|57.42
|13,781.55
|46.93
|0.43
|1,441.92
|684.05
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
517.7
|25.53
|9,284
|34.94
|0
|141.04
|68.93
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
ASHOKKUMAR HARIDAS LAL
Joint Managing Director
Jitendrakumar Haridas Lal
Independent Director
Vipulchandra S Acharya
Independent Director
Thomaskutty Varghese
Independent Director
Viral M Momtara
Independent Director
Sheelaben Mansukhlal Dattani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archanaba Krunalsinh Gohil
Shreeji House Town Hall Circle,
Kalavad,
Gujarat - 361001
Tel: +91 288 2553331
Website: http://www.shreejishipping.in
Email: info@shreejishipping.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.