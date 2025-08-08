iifl-logo

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

08 Aug, 2025|01:33 AM
Jan-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

315.08

255.71

152.87

Net Worth

315.18

255.81

152.97

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

731

827

571.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

731

827

571.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

5.17

3.71

0.75

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

552.95

32.4142,113.66257.710.292,149.53162.14

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

465.9

147.4434,783.72113.9602,127.94132

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

241.3

246.2226,735.8342.660138.3542.05

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

5,807.65

57.4213,781.5546.930.431,441.92684.05

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

517.7

25.539,28434.940141.0468.93

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

ASHOKKUMAR HARIDAS LAL

Joint Managing Director

Jitendrakumar Haridas Lal

Independent Director

Vipulchandra S Acharya

Independent Director

Thomaskutty Varghese

Independent Director

Viral M Momtara

Independent Director

Sheelaben Mansukhlal Dattani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archanaba Krunalsinh Gohil

Registered Office

Shreeji House Town Hall Circle,

Kalavad,

Gujarat - 361001

Tel: +91 288 2553331

Website: http://www.shreejishipping.in

Email: info@shreejishipping.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd

Company FAQs

Company FAQs

What is the Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd share price today?

The Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 08 Aug ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 08 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 08 Aug ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd?

Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

