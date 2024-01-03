Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
552.95
|32.41
|42,113.66
|257.71
|0.29
|2,149.53
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
465.9
|147.44
|34,783.72
|113.96
|0
|2,127.94
|132
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
241.3
|246.22
|26,735.83
|42.66
|0
|138.35
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
5,807.65
|57.42
|13,781.55
|46.93
|0.43
|1,441.92
|684.05
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
517.7
|25.53
|9,284
|34.94
|0
|141.04
|68.93
