SectorLogistics
Open₹176.9
Prev. Close₹176.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹588.48
Day's High₹176.99
Day's Low₹169.01
52 Week's High₹217.58
52 Week's Low₹145
Book Value₹58.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,471.75
P/E89.8
EPS1.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.05
36.43
36.3
72.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,516.37
1,163.85
1,172.91
691.28
Net Worth
2,560.42
1,200.28
1,209.21
763.92
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
9,199.98
9,994.38
9,249.79
6,933.6
6,604.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,199.98
9,994.38
9,249.79
6,933.6
6,604.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.14
80.41
52.08
115.76
190.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
RAMACHANDHRAN DINESH
Managing Director
Ravi Viswanathan
Non Executive Director
Shobhana Ramachandhran
Nominee
Ashish Kaushik
Nominee
Anand Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gauri Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Sriram
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tarun Khanna
Independent Director
Narayan Seshadri
Independent Director
Ananth Krishnan
Reports by TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
Summary
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as TVS Logistics Services Limited in Madurai, on November 16, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, upon a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in change in name on February 27, 2019 issued by the RoC. The Company is an India based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market, which was promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group, one of the reputed business groups in India. The Company provide specialized solutions to reduce complexity in customers supply chains by using technology, data analytics and execution experience to offer key solutions such as accurate demand forecasting, inventory planning and production, procurement management, network optimization, visibility and supply chain agility to handle evolving needs.Their solutions spanning the entire value chain from sourcing to consumption comprises of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS); and (ii) Network Solutions (NS). The capabilities under the ISCS segment include sourcing and procurement, integrated transportation, logistics operation centers, in-plant logistics operations, finished goods, aftermarket fulfillment and supply chain consulting. The capabilities under the NS segment include global forwarding solutions (GFS), which involves managing end-to-end freight forwarding and distribution across ocean, air and la
Read More
The TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹7471.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is 89.8 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹145 and ₹217.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -11.56%, 6 Month at -5.06%, 3 Month at -11.57% and 1 Month at -2.08%.
