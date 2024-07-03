iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Share Price

169.38
(-3.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:39:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open176.9
  • Day's High176.99
  • 52 Wk High217.58
  • Prev. Close176.13
  • Day's Low169.01
  • 52 Wk Low 145
  • Turnover (lac)588.48
  • P/E89.8
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value58.91
  • EPS1.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,471.75
  • Div. Yield0
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

176.9

Prev. Close

176.13

Turnover(Lac.)

588.48

Day's High

176.99

Day's Low

169.01

52 Week's High

217.58

52 Week's Low

145

Book Value

58.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,471.75

P/E

89.8

EPS

1.96

Divi. Yield

0

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th August 2024

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.09%

Non-Promoter- 6.13%

Institutions: 6.12%

Non-Institutions: 50.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.05

36.43

36.3

72.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,516.37

1,163.85

1,172.91

691.28

Net Worth

2,560.42

1,200.28

1,209.21

763.92

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

9,199.98

9,994.38

9,249.79

6,933.6

6,604.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9,199.98

9,994.38

9,249.79

6,933.6

6,604.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.14

80.41

52.08

115.76

190.43

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

RAMACHANDHRAN DINESH

Managing Director

Ravi Viswanathan

Non Executive Director

Shobhana Ramachandhran

Nominee

Ashish Kaushik

Nominee

Anand Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gauri Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Sriram

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tarun Khanna

Independent Director

Narayan Seshadri

Independent Director

Ananth Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

Summary

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as TVS Logistics Services Limited in Madurai, on November 16, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, upon a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in change in name on February 27, 2019 issued by the RoC. The Company is an India based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market, which was promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group, one of the reputed business groups in India. The Company provide specialized solutions to reduce complexity in customers supply chains by using technology, data analytics and execution experience to offer key solutions such as accurate demand forecasting, inventory planning and production, procurement management, network optimization, visibility and supply chain agility to handle evolving needs.Their solutions spanning the entire value chain from sourcing to consumption comprises of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS); and (ii) Network Solutions (NS). The capabilities under the ISCS segment include sourcing and procurement, integrated transportation, logistics operation centers, in-plant logistics operations, finished goods, aftermarket fulfillment and supply chain consulting. The capabilities under the NS segment include global forwarding solutions (GFS), which involves managing end-to-end freight forwarding and distribution across ocean, air and la
Company FAQs

What is the TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd share price today?

The TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹169.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹7471.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is 89.8 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹145 and ₹217.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -11.56%, 6 Month at -5.06%, 3 Month at -11.57% and 1 Month at -2.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.09 %
Institutions - 6.13 %
Public - 50.78 %

