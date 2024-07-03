Summary

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as TVS Logistics Services Limited in Madurai, on November 16, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, upon a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in change in name on February 27, 2019 issued by the RoC. The Company is an India based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market, which was promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group, one of the reputed business groups in India. The Company provide specialized solutions to reduce complexity in customers supply chains by using technology, data analytics and execution experience to offer key solutions such as accurate demand forecasting, inventory planning and production, procurement management, network optimization, visibility and supply chain agility to handle evolving needs.Their solutions spanning the entire value chain from sourcing to consumption comprises of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS); and (ii) Network Solutions (NS). The capabilities under the ISCS segment include sourcing and procurement, integrated transportation, logistics operation centers, in-plant logistics operations, finished goods, aftermarket fulfillment and supply chain consulting. The capabilities under the NS segment include global forwarding solutions (GFS), which involves managing end-to-end freight forwarding and distribution across ocean, air and la

