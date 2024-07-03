TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Summary

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as TVS Logistics Services Limited in Madurai, on November 16, 2004 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, upon a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in change in name on February 27, 2019 issued by the RoC. The Company is an India based multinational company, who pioneered the development of the supply chain solutions market, which was promoted by the erstwhile TVS Group, one of the reputed business groups in India. The Company provide specialized solutions to reduce complexity in customers supply chains by using technology, data analytics and execution experience to offer key solutions such as accurate demand forecasting, inventory planning and production, procurement management, network optimization, visibility and supply chain agility to handle evolving needs.Their solutions spanning the entire value chain from sourcing to consumption comprises of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions (ISCS); and (ii) Network Solutions (NS). The capabilities under the ISCS segment include sourcing and procurement, integrated transportation, logistics operation centers, in-plant logistics operations, finished goods, aftermarket fulfillment and supply chain consulting. The capabilities under the NS segment include global forwarding solutions (GFS), which involves managing end-to-end freight forwarding and distribution across ocean, air and land, warehousing and at port storage and value added services, and time critical final mile solutions (TCFMS) which involves closed loop logistics and support including spares logistics, break-fix, refurbishment and engineering support, and courier and consignment management.The Company operate an asset-light business wherein warehouses (primarily comprising after market warehouses, dedicated consumer product and retail warehouses, multi-client facilities and national distribution centres) and vehicles are operated through leases with network partners. Moreover, it manage customer owned/ leased warehouses. The warehousing expansion strategy involves leasing multi-user facilities in production and consumption centres in India with appropriate infrastructure and technology enablement that enables them to serve existing customers and expand business through encirclement and new customer acquisition. In NS segment, it has key trade lanes for GFS operations and in country networks for TCFMS operations through which the Company is able to realize the benefit of increased throughput.The Company commenced operations as TVS Logistics, a division of TVS & Sons in 1995 before being incorporated as a separate company in 2004. TVS & Sons was one of the original promoters of Company. Pursuant to a Composite Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement, as approved by the NCLT, Chennai on December 6, 2021, with effect from February 4, 2022, certain business and activities in relation to sales and distribution of vehicles, equipment and automotive components and parts, along with certain strategic investments, including investment in the Company (Demerged Undertaking), were transferred to TVS Mobility. Accordingly, giving effect to the TVS Sons Scheme, 107,273,430 Equity Shares held by TVS & Sons transferred to TVS Mobility on February 4, 2022, and TVS & Sons ceased to be a promoter of the Company. In August 2023, Company made an IPO of 44,670,050 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 880 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 30,456,852 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 600 Crore and 14,213,198 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 280 Crore. In August 2023, Company launched LEAD (Leadership Exploration and Discovery), an initiative to empower leadership teams with invaluable insights into effective people management, change management, and strategic business acumen.During the year 2023-24, the Board of the Company of Directors at its meeting held on February 5, 2024, have approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company, namely TVS SCS Global Freight Solutions Limited, FLEXOL Packaging (India) Limited, White Data Systems India Private Limited and SPC International (India) Private Limited and Mahogany Logistics Services Private Limited with the Company.