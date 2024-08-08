Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
43.09%
43.12%
43.13%
43.16%
43.4%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
6.12%
6.98%
7.58%
8.2%
9.8%
Non-Institutions
50.77%
49.89%
49.28%
48.63%
46.78%
Total Non-Promoter
56.9%
56.87%
56.86%
56.83%
56.59%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
