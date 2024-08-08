iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Shareholding Pattern

162.34
(-3.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

43.09%

43.12%

43.13%

43.16%

43.4%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

6.12%

6.98%

7.58%

8.2%

9.8%

Non-Institutions

50.77%

49.89%

49.28%

48.63%

46.78%

Total Non-Promoter

56.9%

56.87%

56.86%

56.83%

56.59%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.09%

Non-Promoter- 6.12%

Institutions: 6.12%

Non-Institutions: 50.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

QUICKLINKS FOR TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

