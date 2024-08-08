iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

158.7
(-2.24%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:04:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.05

36.43

36.3

72.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,516.37

1,163.85

1,172.91

691.28

Net Worth

2,560.42

1,200.28

1,209.21

763.92

Minority Interest

Debt

532.13

1,169.25

693.8

302.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,092.55

2,369.53

1,903.01

1,066.84

Fixed Assets

477.36

602.7

467.41

444.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,906.3

645.63

638.44

436.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

68.3

61.88

74.21

64

Networking Capital

504.68

736.03

430.48

13.89

Inventories

2.64

3.07

2.63

1.76

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

345.13

260.77

245.14

288.19

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

684.41

1,222.83

751.41

564.33

Sundry Creditors

-362.54

-426.35

-370.59

-385.33

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-164.96

-324.29

-198.11

-455.06

Cash

135.91

323.29

292.45

108.02

Total Assets

3,092.55

2,369.53

1,902.99

1,066.84

