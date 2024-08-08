TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.05
36.43
36.3
72.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,516.37
1,163.85
1,172.91
691.28
Net Worth
2,560.42
1,200.28
1,209.21
763.92
Minority Interest
Debt
532.13
1,169.25
693.8
302.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,092.55
2,369.53
1,903.01
1,066.84
Fixed Assets
477.36
602.7
467.41
444.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,906.3
645.63
638.44
436.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
68.3
61.88
74.21
64
Networking Capital
504.68
736.03
430.48
13.89
Inventories
2.64
3.07
2.63
1.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
345.13
260.77
245.14
288.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
684.41
1,222.83
751.41
564.33
Sundry Creditors
-362.54
-426.35
-370.59
-385.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-164.96
-324.29
-198.11
-455.06
Cash
135.91
323.29
292.45
108.02
Total Assets
3,092.55
2,369.53
1,902.99
1,066.84
