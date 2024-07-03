iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

169.12
(-0.97%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

6,773.67

7,672.77

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

6,773.67

7,672.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

50.52

68.12

Total Income

6,824.19

7,740.89

Total Expenditure

6,315.3

7,180.36

PBIDT

508.89

560.53

Interest

164.48

133.22

PBDT

344.41

427.31

Depreciation

418.19

367.76

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

63.97

43.87

Deferred Tax

-41.88

-38.43

Reported Profit After Tax

-95.87

54.11

Minority Interest After NP

9.66

2.85

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-105.53

51.26

Extra-ordinary Items

-17.98

-2.91

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-87.55

54.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.54

1.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

44.01

36.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.51

7.3

PBDTM(%)

5.08

5.56

PATM(%)

-1.41

0.7

