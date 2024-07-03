TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
6,773.67
7,672.77
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
6,773.67
7,672.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
50.52
68.12
Total Income
6,824.19
7,740.89
Total Expenditure
6,315.3
7,180.36
PBIDT
508.89
560.53
Interest
164.48
133.22
PBDT
344.41
427.31
Depreciation
418.19
367.76
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
63.97
43.87
Deferred Tax
-41.88
-38.43
Reported Profit After Tax
-95.87
54.11
Minority Interest After NP
9.66
2.85
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-105.53
51.26
Extra-ordinary Items
-17.98
-2.91
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-87.55
54.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.54
1.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
44.01
36.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.51
7.3
PBDTM(%)
5.08
5.56
PATM(%)
-1.41
0.7
