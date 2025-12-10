TVS Supply Chain Solutions to Invest Up to ₹100 Crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing for Expansion

TVS Supply Chain Solutions announced on December 9 that its board has cleared an additional investment of up to ₹100 crore in FIT 3PL Warehousing Private Ltd to support the subsidiary’s expansion plans.

FIT 3PL Warehousing is a wholly owned unit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions and provides logistics and warehousing services across India. The company reported a turnover of ₹133.18 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions plans to infuse the funds through equity and equity linked instruments. The investment will be carried out in multiple tranches, and the consideration will be paid in cash. After the proposed investment, FIT 3PL will continue to be a fully owned subsidiary of the parent company.

The company clarified that the transaction has been executed on an arm’s length basis. It also confirmed that neither the promoters nor the promoter group have any involvement in the deal.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions stated that the investment does not require any regulatory or governmental approvals. The timeline set for completing the investment process extends up to September 2027.

FIT 3PL has been active in the Indian logistics industry since its incorporation on February 4, 1997. The subsidiary is engaged in third party logistics and warehousing operations. FIT 3PL reported revenues of ₹133.18 crore in FY25, ₹144.40 crore in FY24 and ₹160.38 crore in FY23, reflecting a period of steady but moderated performance over the last three years.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com