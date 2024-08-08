iifl-logo-icon 1
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

162.51
(2.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:44:58 PM

TVS Supply CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024, together with the limited review report issued thereon by the Statutory Auditor. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 Approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, together with the limited review report issued thereon by the Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) We herewith submit the machine Readable/Legible copy of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Original copy of Financial Results has already been filed on July 30, 2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202418 May 2024
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Mar 202425 Mar 2024
The Board at its meeting held today, has considered the following items: 1)Re-constitution of Audit Committee 2)Approved the proposal of dissolution of TVS SCS (Siam) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company Conversion of loan to equity in its wholly owned subsidiary, TVS Logistics Investments UK Limited.
Board Meeting5 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Approval of draft Scheme of Arrangement as per letter enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

8 Aug 2024|07:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Godrej Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries, Abbott India, etc.

