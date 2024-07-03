Summary

Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited was incorporated on March 8, 2006 as Future Logistic Solutions Limited, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the Change of Name was issued by the RoC dated October 23, 2009. The Company is Indias first fully integrated and IT enabled end-to-end Supply Chain and Logistics Company with capabilities in handling Modern Warehousing, Express Logistics, Cold Chain Logistics etc. The Company caters to corporates in Food & Beverages, Lifestyle, Consumer Electronics & High Tech, Automotive & Engineering, Home & Furniture, Healthcare, General Merchandise and E-Commerce sectors. Each category has a distinct supply chain requirements that need customised solutions. The Company has been a pioneer and leader in modernising logistics and supply chain in India by having implemented cutting-edge technology and contemporary supply chain management practices.The Company is promoted by Future Enterprises Limited, which is promoted by Kishore Biyani. Other entities promoted by Kishore Biyani include Future Retail Limited, Future Consumer Limited and Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (collectively, the Future Entities). While the business of the company was originally established to provide supply chain and logistics solutions for the Promoter and certain of its Group Companies, it has diversified its c

