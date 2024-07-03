iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Share Price

2.27
(4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.27
  • Day's High2.27
  • 52 Wk High14
  • Prev. Close2.17
  • Day's Low2.27
  • 52 Wk Low 1.73
  • Turnover (lac)3.76
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-31.89
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

2.27

Prev. Close

2.17

Turnover(Lac.)

3.76

Day's High

2.27

Day's Low

2.27

52 Week's High

14

52 Week's Low

1.73

Book Value

-31.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:34 PM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 21.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 77.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

43.88

43.88

40.08

40.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

514.06

699.28

560.27

494.75

Net Worth

557.94

743.16

600.35

534.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

466.41

1,140.55

774.98

561.18

yoy growth (%)

-59.1

47.17

38.09

7.94

Raw materials

0

0

-507.27

-375.27

As % of sales

0

0

65.45

66.87

Employee costs

-75.12

-87.86

-74.25

-56.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-184.36

26.92

98.68

58.19

Depreciation

-165.31

-165.93

-23.24

-19.14

Tax paid

0

0

-31.33

-12.43

Working capital

-58.26

559.9

-51.11

-3.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.1

47.17

38.09

7.94

Op profit growth

-82.07

109.25

63.17

6.2

EBIT growth

-179.81

0.31

51.35

22.63

Net profit growth

188.59

-194.85

47.18

55.48

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

608.76

466.41

1,140.98

1,228.42

937.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

608.76

466.41

1,140.98

1,228.42

937.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

75.72

33.86

20.05

5.82

12.58

View Annually Results

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Rakesh Biyani

Managing Director

Mayur Toshniwal

Independent Director

Amar Sapra

Non Executive Director

Rohit Malhotra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

Summary

Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited was incorporated on March 8, 2006 as Future Logistic Solutions Limited, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the Change of Name was issued by the RoC dated October 23, 2009. The Company is Indias first fully integrated and IT enabled end-to-end Supply Chain and Logistics Company with capabilities in handling Modern Warehousing, Express Logistics, Cold Chain Logistics etc. The Company caters to corporates in Food & Beverages, Lifestyle, Consumer Electronics & High Tech, Automotive & Engineering, Home & Furniture, Healthcare, General Merchandise and E-Commerce sectors. Each category has a distinct supply chain requirements that need customised solutions. The Company has been a pioneer and leader in modernising logistics and supply chain in India by having implemented cutting-edge technology and contemporary supply chain management practices.The Company is promoted by Future Enterprises Limited, which is promoted by Kishore Biyani. Other entities promoted by Kishore Biyani include Future Retail Limited, Future Consumer Limited and Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (collectively, the Future Entities). While the business of the company was originally established to provide supply chain and logistics solutions for the Promoter and certain of its Group Companies, it has diversified its c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹9.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹1.73 and ₹14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -65.67%, 3 Years at -68.68%, 1 Year at -81.37%, 6 Month at -31.55%, 3 Month at -12.50% and 1 Month at 10.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.95 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 77.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.