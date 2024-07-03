Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹2.27
Prev. Close₹2.17
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.76
Day's High₹2.27
Day's Low₹2.27
52 Week's High₹14
52 Week's Low₹1.73
Book Value₹-31.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
43.88
43.88
40.08
40.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
514.06
699.28
560.27
494.75
Net Worth
557.94
743.16
600.35
534.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
466.41
1,140.55
774.98
561.18
yoy growth (%)
-59.1
47.17
38.09
7.94
Raw materials
0
0
-507.27
-375.27
As % of sales
0
0
65.45
66.87
Employee costs
-75.12
-87.86
-74.25
-56.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-184.36
26.92
98.68
58.19
Depreciation
-165.31
-165.93
-23.24
-19.14
Tax paid
0
0
-31.33
-12.43
Working capital
-58.26
559.9
-51.11
-3.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.1
47.17
38.09
7.94
Op profit growth
-82.07
109.25
63.17
6.2
EBIT growth
-179.81
0.31
51.35
22.63
Net profit growth
188.59
-194.85
47.18
55.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
608.76
466.41
1,140.98
1,228.42
937.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
608.76
466.41
1,140.98
1,228.42
937.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
75.72
33.86
20.05
5.82
12.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Rakesh Biyani
Managing Director
Mayur Toshniwal
Independent Director
Amar Sapra
Non Executive Director
Rohit Malhotra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd
Summary
Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited was incorporated on March 8, 2006 as Future Logistic Solutions Limited, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the Change of Name was issued by the RoC dated October 23, 2009. The Company is Indias first fully integrated and IT enabled end-to-end Supply Chain and Logistics Company with capabilities in handling Modern Warehousing, Express Logistics, Cold Chain Logistics etc. The Company caters to corporates in Food & Beverages, Lifestyle, Consumer Electronics & High Tech, Automotive & Engineering, Home & Furniture, Healthcare, General Merchandise and E-Commerce sectors. Each category has a distinct supply chain requirements that need customised solutions. The Company has been a pioneer and leader in modernising logistics and supply chain in India by having implemented cutting-edge technology and contemporary supply chain management practices.The Company is promoted by Future Enterprises Limited, which is promoted by Kishore Biyani. Other entities promoted by Kishore Biyani include Future Retail Limited, Future Consumer Limited and Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (collectively, the Future Entities). While the business of the company was originally established to provide supply chain and logistics solutions for the Promoter and certain of its Group Companies, it has diversified its c
Read More
The Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹9.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is 0 and -0.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd is ₹1.73 and ₹14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -65.67%, 3 Years at -68.68%, 1 Year at -81.37%, 6 Month at -31.55%, 3 Month at -12.50% and 1 Month at 10.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.