Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Summary

Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited was incorporated on March 8, 2006 as Future Logistic Solutions Limited, at Mumbai, Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to the Change of Name was issued by the RoC dated October 23, 2009. The Company is Indias first fully integrated and IT enabled end-to-end Supply Chain and Logistics Company with capabilities in handling Modern Warehousing, Express Logistics, Cold Chain Logistics etc. The Company caters to corporates in Food & Beverages, Lifestyle, Consumer Electronics & High Tech, Automotive & Engineering, Home & Furniture, Healthcare, General Merchandise and E-Commerce sectors. Each category has a distinct supply chain requirements that need customised solutions. The Company has been a pioneer and leader in modernising logistics and supply chain in India by having implemented cutting-edge technology and contemporary supply chain management practices.The Company is promoted by Future Enterprises Limited, which is promoted by Kishore Biyani. Other entities promoted by Kishore Biyani include Future Retail Limited, Future Consumer Limited and Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited (collectively, the Future Entities). While the business of the company was originally established to provide supply chain and logistics solutions for the Promoter and certain of its Group Companies, it has diversified its customer base across various sectors.The Company has received a number of industry awards in recent years, including the Best 3PL Company of the Year at the Goa State Logistics, Supply Chain and Warehousing Leadership Awards, 2017, the awards for Best 3PL Company of the Year and for Industry Excellence in Supply Chain - FMCG at the 11th edition of the Express, Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership Awards (Kamikaze), ICC Supply Chain & Logistics Excellence Awards 2017 for 3PL Solutions in 2017, the award for Overall Excellence in Logistics & Supply Chain at the CII-SCALE Awards in 2016, the award for Best Cold Chain 3PL Service Provider of the Year at the Cold Chain Strategy Awards in 2017, 3PL Company of the Year in Retail and FMCG at the 10th edition of the Express, Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership Awards (Kamikaze) and the 3PL Award and the Industrial Retail Warehouse Award at the CII-SCALE Awards in 2015. In 2009, the company implemented transport management system to improve visibility in and optimise transportation operations. During the year under review, the company implemented Infor WM 9 Warehouse Management System. During the year under review, SKC 1 Limited (part of Fung Capital) subscribed to 50 lakh compulsorily convertible debentures of the company of the face value of Rs 100 each.In 2012, the company introduced the Put to Light system which was the first of its kind for consumer industries. In 2013, the company registered Future Supply Chains as a trademark. During the year under review, the company launched one of the largest and the most highly-automated distribution centre in India at MIHAN, Nagpur.In 2016, Griffin Partners Limited acquired 40% stake in the company from existing shareholders. During the year under review, the company commenced temperature controlled logistics services.In 2017, the company set-up a specialised integrated food distribution centre at Kolkata. During the year under review, the company acquired 45% stake in Leanbox Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which uses technology to enhance last-mile delivery of goods. In July 2017, the company commenced operations of the high speed cross-belt sorter system.In December 2017, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 9,784,570 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 649.70 Crores thru Offer for Sale. On 25 January 2018, Jasper Infotech, which also owns Snapdeal, Indias leading value focused e-commerce marketplace, entered into an agreement with Future Supply Chain Solutions to sell 100% stake in Vulcan Express Private Limited in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 35 crore. Vulcan Express, which is focused on e-commerce and high-value business-to-business logistics, is one of the few logistics companies in India that provides end-to-end solutions, including pickup, consolidation, warehousing, intercity movement, last mile delivery, payments collection and reverse logistics. Operating pan-India across 100 cities and 2,000 pincodes, its network is designed to provide GST friendly supply chain solutions, with capabilities sharply focused towards the leading consumption centres in the country. Vulcan Express services the logistics requirements of Snapdeal, Airtel and UPS.On 2 February 2018, the Company purchased 100% share capital of Vulcan Express Private Limited (Vulcan), thereby making Vulcan as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In 2018-19, Vulcan Express Private Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company was merged with the Company and the Scheme of Arrangement was given effect on December 14, 2018. Pursuant to the said Scheme, the Fulfilment Business and Last Mile Delivery Business Undertakings of Vulcan was demerged into the Company on October 1, 2016 on a going concern basis.In December 2019, Nippon Express acquired 22% stake in the Company.