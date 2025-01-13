iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

2.36
(-5.22%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.12

43.76

Op profit growth

-82

124.14

EBIT growth

-180.67

7.29

Net profit growth

3,116.81

-109.82

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.74

22.13

14.2

EBIT margin

-18.43

9.34

12.51

Net profit margin

-39.52

-0.5

7.35

RoCE

-5.67

9.81

RoNW

-7.08

-0.23

RoA

-3.04

-0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-42.01

2.51

7.75

Dividend per share

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-79.68

-39.15

8.19

Book value per share

127.14

169.34

119.9

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.5

41.69

85.54

P/CEPS

-0.79

-2.67

80.87

P/B

0.49

0.61

5.52

EV/EBIDTA

13.69

5.03

20.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

6.86

Tax payout

0

0

-34.72

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

606.93

171.92

Inventory days

2.3

0.56

Creditor days

-276.66

-103.02

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.87

-1.31

-10.93

Net debt / equity

1.45

1.22

-0.09

Net debt / op. profit

17.79

3.61

-0.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-66.19

Employee costs

-16.1

-7.72

-10.13

Other costs

-74.14

-70.13

-9.46

