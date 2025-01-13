Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.12
43.76
Op profit growth
-82
124.14
EBIT growth
-180.67
7.29
Net profit growth
3,116.81
-109.82
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.74
22.13
14.2
EBIT margin
-18.43
9.34
12.51
Net profit margin
-39.52
-0.5
7.35
RoCE
-5.67
9.81
RoNW
-7.08
-0.23
RoA
-3.04
-0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-42.01
2.51
7.75
Dividend per share
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-79.68
-39.15
8.19
Book value per share
127.14
169.34
119.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.5
41.69
85.54
P/CEPS
-0.79
-2.67
80.87
P/B
0.49
0.61
5.52
EV/EBIDTA
13.69
5.03
20.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
6.86
Tax payout
0
0
-34.72
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
606.93
171.92
Inventory days
2.3
0.56
Creditor days
-276.66
-103.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.87
-1.31
-10.93
Net debt / equity
1.45
1.22
-0.09
Net debt / op. profit
17.79
3.61
-0.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-66.19
Employee costs
-16.1
-7.72
-10.13
Other costs
-74.14
-70.13
-9.46
