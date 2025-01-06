iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.27
(4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025

Future Supply FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-184.36

26.92

98.68

58.19

Depreciation

-165.31

-165.93

-23.24

-19.14

Tax paid

0

0

-31.33

-12.43

Working capital

-58.26

559.9

-51.11

-3.29

Other operating items

Operating

-407.94

420.88

-7

23.31

Capital expenditure

-80.65

593.65

242.03

10.33

Free cash flow

-488.59

1,014.53

235.02

33.64

Equity raised

1,397.7

1,261.73

686

416.01

Investing

0

-63.13

63.12

0

Financing

1,559.19

948.89

-47.75

0.48

Dividends paid

0

0

4

0

Net in cash

2,468.3

3,162.02

940.39

450.14

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

