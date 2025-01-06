Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-184.36
26.92
98.68
58.19
Depreciation
-165.31
-165.93
-23.24
-19.14
Tax paid
0
0
-31.33
-12.43
Working capital
-58.26
559.9
-51.11
-3.29
Other operating items
Operating
-407.94
420.88
-7
23.31
Capital expenditure
-80.65
593.65
242.03
10.33
Free cash flow
-488.59
1,014.53
235.02
33.64
Equity raised
1,397.7
1,261.73
686
416.01
Investing
0
-63.13
63.12
0
Financing
1,559.19
948.89
-47.75
0.48
Dividends paid
0
0
4
0
Net in cash
2,468.3
3,162.02
940.39
450.14
