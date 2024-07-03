iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

2.49
(4.62%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

316.63

292.13

266.23

200.18

529.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

316.63

292.13

266.23

200.18

529.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

61.48

14.23

21.74

12.13

17.29

Total Income

378.11

306.36

287.97

212.31

546.55

Total Expenditure

913.69

252.96

219.42

201.53

412.38

PBIDT

-535.58

53.4

68.55

10.78

134.17

Interest

35.9

43.01

48.53

49.85

48.99

PBDT

-571.47

10.39

20.02

-39.07

85.18

Depreciation

57.04

79.79

80.22

85.1

85.97

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-628.51

-69.39

-60.2

-124.16

-0.79

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-628.51

-69.39

-60.2

-124.16

-0.79

Extra-ordinary Items

-672.09

0

0

0

-14.74

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

43.58

-69.39

-60.2

-124.16

13.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-15.81

0

-28.29

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

43.88

43.88

43.88

40.09

43.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-169.15

18.27

25.74

5.38

25.35

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-198.49

-23.75

-22.61

-62.02

-0.14

