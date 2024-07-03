Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
316.63
292.13
266.23
200.18
529.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
316.63
292.13
266.23
200.18
529.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
61.48
14.23
21.74
12.13
17.29
Total Income
378.11
306.36
287.97
212.31
546.55
Total Expenditure
913.69
252.96
219.42
201.53
412.38
PBIDT
-535.58
53.4
68.55
10.78
134.17
Interest
35.9
43.01
48.53
49.85
48.99
PBDT
-571.47
10.39
20.02
-39.07
85.18
Depreciation
57.04
79.79
80.22
85.1
85.97
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-628.51
-69.39
-60.2
-124.16
-0.79
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-628.51
-69.39
-60.2
-124.16
-0.79
Extra-ordinary Items
-672.09
0
0
0
-14.74
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
43.58
-69.39
-60.2
-124.16
13.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-15.81
0
-28.29
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
43.88
43.88
43.88
40.09
43.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-169.15
18.27
25.74
5.38
25.35
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-198.49
-23.75
-22.61
-62.02
-0.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.