Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
43.88
43.88
40.08
40.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
514.06
699.28
560.27
494.75
Net Worth
557.94
743.16
600.35
534.81
Minority Interest
Debt
811.86
915.93
217.83
32.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,369.8
1,659.09
818.18
567.77
Fixed Assets
697.96
839.78
467.41
319.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
63.13
63.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
669.05
816.29
168.93
105.09
Inventories
2.37
3.52
5.53
0
Inventory Days
1.85
1.12
0
Sundry Debtors
735.88
815.27
349.82
259.09
Debtor Days
575.87
260.9
122.02
Other Current Assets
346.76
387.8
179.33
102.64
Sundry Creditors
-325.45
-312.7
-269.26
-186.21
Creditor Days
254.68
100.07
87.7
Other Current Liabilities
-90.51
-77.6
-96.49
-70.43
Cash
2.8
3.02
118.69
79.68
Total Assets
1,369.81
1,659.09
818.16
567.78
