iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

2.49
(4.62%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

43.88

43.88

40.08

40.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

514.06

699.28

560.27

494.75

Net Worth

557.94

743.16

600.35

534.81

Minority Interest

Debt

811.86

915.93

217.83

32.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,369.8

1,659.09

818.18

567.77

Fixed Assets

697.96

839.78

467.41

319.88

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

63.13

63.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

669.05

816.29

168.93

105.09

Inventories

2.37

3.52

5.53

0

Inventory Days

1.85

1.12

0

Sundry Debtors

735.88

815.27

349.82

259.09

Debtor Days

575.87

260.9

122.02

Other Current Assets

346.76

387.8

179.33

102.64

Sundry Creditors

-325.45

-312.7

-269.26

-186.21

Creditor Days

254.68

100.07

87.7

Other Current Liabilities

-90.51

-77.6

-96.49

-70.43

Cash

2.8

3.02

118.69

79.68

Total Assets

1,369.81

1,659.09

818.16

567.78

Future Supply : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.