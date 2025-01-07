iifl-logo-icon 1
Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.38
(4.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

466.41

1,140.55

774.98

561.18

yoy growth (%)

-59.1

47.17

38.09

7.94

Raw materials

0

0

-507.27

-375.27

As % of sales

0

0

65.45

66.87

Employee costs

-75.12

-87.86

-74.25

-56.54

As % of sales

16.1

7.7

9.58

10.07

Other costs

-345.81

-799.04

-72.24

-55.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

74.14

70.05

9.32

9.81

Operating profit

45.46

253.63

121.21

74.28

OPM

9.74

22.23

15.64

13.23

Depreciation

-165.31

-165.93

-23.24

-19.14

Interest expense

-98.37

-80.81

-8.7

-12.75

Other income

33.86

20.02

9.42

15.8

Profit before tax

-184.36

26.92

98.68

58.19

Taxes

0

0

-31.33

-12.43

Tax rate

0

0

-31.75

-21.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-184.36

26.92

67.34

45.75

Exceptional items

0

-90.8

0

0

Net profit

-184.36

-63.88

67.34

45.75

yoy growth (%)

188.59

-194.85

47.18

55.48

NPM

-39.52

-5.6

8.68

8.15

