|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
466.41
1,140.55
774.98
561.18
yoy growth (%)
-59.1
47.17
38.09
7.94
Raw materials
0
0
-507.27
-375.27
As % of sales
0
0
65.45
66.87
Employee costs
-75.12
-87.86
-74.25
-56.54
As % of sales
16.1
7.7
9.58
10.07
Other costs
-345.81
-799.04
-72.24
-55.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
74.14
70.05
9.32
9.81
Operating profit
45.46
253.63
121.21
74.28
OPM
9.74
22.23
15.64
13.23
Depreciation
-165.31
-165.93
-23.24
-19.14
Interest expense
-98.37
-80.81
-8.7
-12.75
Other income
33.86
20.02
9.42
15.8
Profit before tax
-184.36
26.92
98.68
58.19
Taxes
0
0
-31.33
-12.43
Tax rate
0
0
-31.75
-21.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-184.36
26.92
67.34
45.75
Exceptional items
0
-90.8
0
0
Net profit
-184.36
-63.88
67.34
45.75
yoy growth (%)
188.59
-194.85
47.18
55.48
NPM
-39.52
-5.6
8.68
8.15
