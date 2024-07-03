SectorLogistics
Open₹145.21
Prev. Close₹149.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.86
Day's High₹147
Day's Low₹142.4
52 Week's High₹298.25
52 Week's Low₹118.83
Book Value₹7.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)929.21
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.25
65.25
58.54
58.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.03
52.9
-933.87
-690.3
Net Worth
72.28
118.15
-875.33
-631.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
376.51
836.65
963.55
739.6
yoy growth (%)
-54.99
-13.17
30.27
25.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-37.33
-106.14
-84.01
-53.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-211.79
-110.21
51.2
73.97
Depreciation
-65.62
-71.18
-43.95
-27.2
Tax paid
0
25.75
-22.54
-28.43
Working capital
-1,002.33
-286.35
86.96
210.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-54.99
-13.17
30.27
25.18
Op profit growth
-0.96
-126.56
4.57
48.01
EBIT growth
14.23
-197.6
-13.44
-14.64
Net profit growth
1,261.21
-394.69
-37.06
87.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
221.09
392.11
348.87
503.63
1,005.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
221.09
392.11
348.87
503.63
1,005.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
55.57
26.25
9.23
3.1
28.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
785.8
|37.22
|47,844.84
|371.05
|1.46
|2,283.03
|199.7
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
341.8
|199.97
|25,400.33
|19.09
|0
|2,019.96
|131.49
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,829.1
|59.9
|16,166.06
|60.76
|0.37
|1,448.46
|628.82
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,158.4
|24.54
|9,002.86
|82.5
|0.6
|998.5
|234.86
Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd
BLACKBUCK
453.4
|0
|8,000.66
|-269.78
|0
|97.63
|49.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
AMIT KUMAR
Non Executive Director
RAJNISH KUMAR
Whole Time Director
RAJAPPAN SESHADRI
Independent Director
Vinay Kumar Pabba
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vaishali Jain
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Mawar
Independent Director
V Neelavani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Satishkumarreddy Mulamreddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sical Logistics Ltd
Summary
Sical Logistics Limited was incorporated in 1955 as a Private Limited Company with the name South India Corporation Agencies Limited. The Company changed their name form South India Corporation (Agencies) Limited to Sical Logistics Limited with effect from February 14, 2006.The Company is a leading integrated multimodal logistics solutions providers for bulk and containerized cargo. It is the handler of more than 26 million tonnes of bulk group cargo and 500,000 TEUs of containerized cargo annually. The Company is into every aspect of logistics namely port handling, road and rail transport, warehousing, shipping, stevedoring, customs handling, trucking, retail logistics, mining and integrated logistics. Apart from this, Company owns and operates a container terminal at Tuticorin in joint venture with the Port of Singapore Authority, which is engaged in ports and terminals business. It provides end-to-end solutions in Bulk Logistics-stevedoring, which includes port terminals, customs house and shipping agency, trucking, railroad and warehousing; container logistics, which includes container terminals, ICD and CFS; and Offshore Logistics, which includes platform supply vessel and cutter suction dredger.In 1972, the company incorporated Agro Cargo Transport to provide trucking services to group companies. Also, they established the Ship Repair Division with their base at Chennai. In the year 1988, the company diversified in the area of fabrication and building of steel barges el
Read More
The Sical Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹142.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sical Logistics Ltd is ₹929.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sical Logistics Ltd is 0 and 21.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sical Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sical Logistics Ltd is ₹118.83 and ₹298.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sical Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.37%, 3 Years at 115.64%, 1 Year at -38.48%, 6 Month at -7.29%, 3 Month at -14.89% and 1 Month at 9.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.