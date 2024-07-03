iifl-logo-icon 1
Sical Logistics Ltd Share Price

142.41
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open145.21
  • Day's High147
  • 52 Wk High298.25
  • Prev. Close149.9
  • Day's Low142.4
  • 52 Wk Low 118.83
  • Turnover (lac)5.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)929.21
  • Div. Yield0
Sical Logistics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

145.21

Prev. Close

149.9

Turnover(Lac.)

5.86

Day's High

147

Day's Low

142.4

52 Week's High

298.25

52 Week's Low

118.83

Book Value

7.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

929.21

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sical Logistics Ltd Corporate Action

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sical Logistics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sical Logistics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:03 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 90.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 90.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 9.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sical Logistics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.25

65.25

58.54

58.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.03

52.9

-933.87

-690.3

Net Worth

72.28

118.15

-875.33

-631.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

376.51

836.65

963.55

739.6

yoy growth (%)

-54.99

-13.17

30.27

25.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-37.33

-106.14

-84.01

-53.65

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-211.79

-110.21

51.2

73.97

Depreciation

-65.62

-71.18

-43.95

-27.2

Tax paid

0

25.75

-22.54

-28.43

Working capital

-1,002.33

-286.35

86.96

210.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-54.99

-13.17

30.27

25.18

Op profit growth

-0.96

-126.56

4.57

48.01

EBIT growth

14.23

-197.6

-13.44

-14.64

Net profit growth

1,261.21

-394.69

-37.06

87.33

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

221.09

392.11

348.87

503.63

1,005.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

221.09

392.11

348.87

503.63

1,005.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

55.57

26.25

9.23

3.1

28.99

Sical Logistics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

785.8

37.2247,844.84371.051.462,283.03199.7

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

341.8

199.9725,400.3319.0902,019.96131.49

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,829.1

59.916,166.0660.760.371,448.46628.82

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,158.4

24.549,002.8682.50.6998.5234.86

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd

BLACKBUCK

453.4

08,000.66-269.78097.6349.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sical Logistics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

AMIT KUMAR

Non Executive Director

RAJNISH KUMAR

Whole Time Director

RAJAPPAN SESHADRI

Independent Director

Vinay Kumar Pabba

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vaishali Jain

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Mawar

Independent Director

V Neelavani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Satishkumarreddy Mulamreddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sical Logistics Ltd

Summary

Sical Logistics Limited was incorporated in 1955 as a Private Limited Company with the name South India Corporation Agencies Limited. The Company changed their name form South India Corporation (Agencies) Limited to Sical Logistics Limited with effect from February 14, 2006.The Company is a leading integrated multimodal logistics solutions providers for bulk and containerized cargo. It is the handler of more than 26 million tonnes of bulk group cargo and 500,000 TEUs of containerized cargo annually. The Company is into every aspect of logistics namely port handling, road and rail transport, warehousing, shipping, stevedoring, customs handling, trucking, retail logistics, mining and integrated logistics. Apart from this, Company owns and operates a container terminal at Tuticorin in joint venture with the Port of Singapore Authority, which is engaged in ports and terminals business. It provides end-to-end solutions in Bulk Logistics-stevedoring, which includes port terminals, customs house and shipping agency, trucking, railroad and warehousing; container logistics, which includes container terminals, ICD and CFS; and Offshore Logistics, which includes platform supply vessel and cutter suction dredger.In 1972, the company incorporated Agro Cargo Transport to provide trucking services to group companies. Also, they established the Ship Repair Division with their base at Chennai. In the year 1988, the company diversified in the area of fabrication and building of steel barges el
Company FAQs

What is the Sical Logistics Ltd share price today?

The Sical Logistics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹142.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sical Logistics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sical Logistics Ltd is ₹929.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sical Logistics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sical Logistics Ltd is 0 and 21.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sical Logistics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sical Logistics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sical Logistics Ltd is ₹118.83 and ₹298.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sical Logistics Ltd?

Sical Logistics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.37%, 3 Years at 115.64%, 1 Year at -38.48%, 6 Month at -7.29%, 3 Month at -14.89% and 1 Month at 9.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sical Logistics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sical Logistics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 90.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 9.98 %

