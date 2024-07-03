Summary

Sical Logistics Limited was incorporated in 1955 as a Private Limited Company with the name South India Corporation Agencies Limited. The Company changed their name form South India Corporation (Agencies) Limited to Sical Logistics Limited with effect from February 14, 2006.The Company is a leading integrated multimodal logistics solutions providers for bulk and containerized cargo. It is the handler of more than 26 million tonnes of bulk group cargo and 500,000 TEUs of containerized cargo annually. The Company is into every aspect of logistics namely port handling, road and rail transport, warehousing, shipping, stevedoring, customs handling, trucking, retail logistics, mining and integrated logistics. Apart from this, Company owns and operates a container terminal at Tuticorin in joint venture with the Port of Singapore Authority, which is engaged in ports and terminals business. It provides end-to-end solutions in Bulk Logistics-stevedoring, which includes port terminals, customs house and shipping agency, trucking, railroad and warehousing; container logistics, which includes container terminals, ICD and CFS; and Offshore Logistics, which includes platform supply vessel and cutter suction dredger.In 1972, the company incorporated Agro Cargo Transport to provide trucking services to group companies. Also, they established the Ship Repair Division with their base at Chennai. In the year 1988, the company diversified in the area of fabrication and building of steel barges el

