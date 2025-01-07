iifl-logo-icon 1
Sical Logistics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

142.72
(0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

376.51

836.65

963.55

739.6

yoy growth (%)

-54.99

-13.17

30.27

25.18

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-37.33

-106.14

-84.01

-53.65

As % of sales

9.91

12.68

8.71

7.25

Other costs

-370.02

-761.65

-762.3

-573.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.27

91.03

79.11

77.58

Operating profit

-30.84

-31.14

117.24

112.11

OPM

-8.19

-3.72

12.16

15.15

Depreciation

-65.62

-71.18

-43.95

-27.2

Interest expense

-117.73

-27.87

-33.16

-23.49

Other income

2.4

19.98

11.07

12.55

Profit before tax

-211.79

-110.21

51.2

73.97

Taxes

0

25.75

-22.54

-28.43

Tax rate

0

-23.36

-44.02

-38.43

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-211.79

-84.46

28.66

45.54

Exceptional items

-937.89

0

0

0

Net profit

-1,149.68

-84.46

28.66

45.54

yoy growth (%)

1,261.21

-394.69

-37.06

87.33

NPM

-305.35

-10.09

2.97

6.15

