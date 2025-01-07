Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
376.51
836.65
963.55
739.6
yoy growth (%)
-54.99
-13.17
30.27
25.18
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-37.33
-106.14
-84.01
-53.65
As % of sales
9.91
12.68
8.71
7.25
Other costs
-370.02
-761.65
-762.3
-573.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.27
91.03
79.11
77.58
Operating profit
-30.84
-31.14
117.24
112.11
OPM
-8.19
-3.72
12.16
15.15
Depreciation
-65.62
-71.18
-43.95
-27.2
Interest expense
-117.73
-27.87
-33.16
-23.49
Other income
2.4
19.98
11.07
12.55
Profit before tax
-211.79
-110.21
51.2
73.97
Taxes
0
25.75
-22.54
-28.43
Tax rate
0
-23.36
-44.02
-38.43
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-211.79
-84.46
28.66
45.54
Exceptional items
-937.89
0
0
0
Net profit
-1,149.68
-84.46
28.66
45.54
yoy growth (%)
1,261.21
-394.69
-37.06
87.33
NPM
-305.35
-10.09
2.97
6.15
