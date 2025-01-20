Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.93
-15.76
29.53
18.58
Op profit growth
-37.82
-113.02
15.48
47.13
EBIT growth
15
-167.87
-5.59
47.49
Net profit growth
983.31
-413.9
-13.25
113.4
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.77
-2.23
14.44
16.2
EBIT margin
-17.79
-7.74
9.61
13.19
Net profit margin
-230.24
-10.64
2.85
4.26
RoCE
-6.34
-3.75
5.48
6.48
RoNW
329.08
-5.26
1.67
2.06
RoA
-20.52
-1.28
0.4
0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-199.69
-18.69
5.47
6.89
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-211.47
-32.7
-5.15
-0.62
Book value per share
-114.05
83.97
94.34
88.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.05
-0.33
39.56
38.08
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.19
-42
-419.24
P/B
-0.09
0.07
2.29
2.95
EV/EBIDTA
-115.96
194.15
14.22
16.26
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1
-17.68
-42.69
-39.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
164.27
99.51
90.79
96.77
Inventory days
11.35
5.42
4.16
5.32
Creditor days
-127.96
-62.27
-57.17
-56.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.64
1.41
-1.85
-2.07
Net debt / equity
-1.79
2.49
2.51
2.46
Net debt / op. profit
-85.87
-54.69
7.66
8.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.7
-13.21
-8.61
-6.67
Other costs
-92.07
-89.02
-76.94
-77.12
