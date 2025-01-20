iifl-logo-icon 1
Sical Logistics Ltd Key Ratios

133
(-0.33%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:06:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sical Logistics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.93

-15.76

29.53

18.58

Op profit growth

-37.82

-113.02

15.48

47.13

EBIT growth

15

-167.87

-5.59

47.49

Net profit growth

983.31

-413.9

-13.25

113.4

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.77

-2.23

14.44

16.2

EBIT margin

-17.79

-7.74

9.61

13.19

Net profit margin

-230.24

-10.64

2.85

4.26

RoCE

-6.34

-3.75

5.48

6.48

RoNW

329.08

-5.26

1.67

2.06

RoA

-20.52

-1.28

0.4

0.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-199.69

-18.69

5.47

6.89

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-211.47

-32.7

-5.15

-0.62

Book value per share

-114.05

83.97

94.34

88.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.05

-0.33

39.56

38.08

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.19

-42

-419.24

P/B

-0.09

0.07

2.29

2.95

EV/EBIDTA

-115.96

194.15

14.22

16.26

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1

-17.68

-42.69

-39.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

164.27

99.51

90.79

96.77

Inventory days

11.35

5.42

4.16

5.32

Creditor days

-127.96

-62.27

-57.17

-56.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.64

1.41

-1.85

-2.07

Net debt / equity

-1.79

2.49

2.51

2.46

Net debt / op. profit

-85.87

-54.69

7.66

8.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.7

-13.21

-8.61

-6.67

Other costs

-92.07

-89.02

-76.94

-77.12

