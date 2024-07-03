iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sical Logistics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

145.61
(2.02%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

176.86

297

232.52

388.97

847.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

176.86

297

232.52

388.97

847.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

46.39

23.16

7.36

3.19

12.85

Total Income

223.25

320.16

239.88

392.16

860.26

Total Expenditure

165.94

274.8

354.89

373.15

853.07

PBIDT

57.31

45.36

-115.01

19.01

7.19

Interest

31.54

12.41

16.19

30.62

42.67

PBDT

25.77

32.95

-131.2

-11.61

-35.48

Depreciation

37.18

42.85

54.56

60.39

64.12

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.95

6.43

0.22

0.12

-0.8

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.36

-16.33

-185.98

-72.12

-98.8

Minority Interest After NP

-2.2

6.63

-2.11

-6.55

-8.05

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-11.16

-22.99

-189.38

-55.73

-98.85

Extra-ordinary Items

32.52

0

-128.13

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-43.68

-22.99

-61.25

-55.73

-98.85

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.71

-3.93

-32.36

-9.52

-16.89

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

65.25

58.54

58.54

58.54

58.54

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

32.4

15.27

-49.46

4.88

0.84

PBDTM(%)

14.57

11.09

-56.42

-2.98

-4.18

PATM(%)

-7.55

-5.49

-79.98

-18.54

-11.65

Sical Logistics: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sical Logistics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.