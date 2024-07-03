Sical Logistics Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
176.86
297
232.52
388.97
847.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
176.86
297
232.52
388.97
847.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
46.39
23.16
7.36
3.19
12.85
Total Income
223.25
320.16
239.88
392.16
860.26
Total Expenditure
165.94
274.8
354.89
373.15
853.07
PBIDT
57.31
45.36
-115.01
19.01
7.19
Interest
31.54
12.41
16.19
30.62
42.67
PBDT
25.77
32.95
-131.2
-11.61
-35.48
Depreciation
37.18
42.85
54.56
60.39
64.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.95
6.43
0.22
0.12
-0.8
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.36
-16.33
-185.98
-72.12
-98.8
Minority Interest After NP
-2.2
6.63
-2.11
-6.55
-8.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-11.16
-22.99
-189.38
-55.73
-98.85
Extra-ordinary Items
32.52
0
-128.13
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-43.68
-22.99
-61.25
-55.73
-98.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.71
-3.93
-32.36
-9.52
-16.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
65.25
58.54
58.54
58.54
58.54
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
32.4
15.27
-49.46
4.88
0.84
PBDTM(%)
14.57
11.09
-56.42
-2.98
-4.18
PATM(%)
-7.55
-5.49
-79.98
-18.54
-11.65
