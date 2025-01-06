Sical Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-211.79
-110.21
51.2
73.97
Depreciation
-65.62
-71.18
-43.95
-27.2
Tax paid
0
25.75
-22.54
-28.43
Working capital
-1,002.33
-286.35
86.96
210.02
Other operating items
Operating
-1,279.74
-441.99
71.67
228.36
Capital expenditure
-56.14
215.26
48.05
153.81
Free cash flow
-1,335.88
-226.73
119.73
382.17
Equity raised
918.77
1,068.97
987.08
896
Investing
-81.62
-1.91
14.61
1.11
Financing
-381.6
-191.02
86.93
266.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-880.33
649.3
1,208.35
1,546.1
