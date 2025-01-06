iifl-logo-icon 1
Sical Logistics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

142.41
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Sical Logistics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-211.79

-110.21

51.2

73.97

Depreciation

-65.62

-71.18

-43.95

-27.2

Tax paid

0

25.75

-22.54

-28.43

Working capital

-1,002.33

-286.35

86.96

210.02

Other operating items

Operating

-1,279.74

-441.99

71.67

228.36

Capital expenditure

-56.14

215.26

48.05

153.81

Free cash flow

-1,335.88

-226.73

119.73

382.17

Equity raised

918.77

1,068.97

987.08

896

Investing

-81.62

-1.91

14.61

1.11

Financing

-381.6

-191.02

86.93

266.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-880.33

649.3

1,208.35

1,546.1

