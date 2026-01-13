iifl-logo

Sical Logistics secures ₹4,038 Crore order from SECL

13 Jan 2026 , 12:38 PM

Sical Logistics Ltd said it has secured a letter of acceptance from South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) for a new project. The aggregate value of this project is ₹4,038 Crore, including GST. The contract is related to the Porda Chimtapani open cast project in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh.

Following this development, the company’s counter jumped as much as 4.99%.

At around 12.14 PM, Sical Logistics was trading 4.99% higher at ₹89.56, against the previous close of ₹85.30 on NSE. 

The company said that it has received the contract from a domestic entity. It plans to execute the project within a period of 4,214 days. Sical Logistics will carry out the project in line with the specifications stated in the tender. The business announced that promoter, promoter group, and group companies of Sical Logistics do not hold any interest in SECL. Hence, the contract is not classified as a related party transaction.

Sical Logistics was incorporated in 1955 and is a leading logistics service provider in India. In 2023, the business was acquired by Delhi-based Pristine Malwa Logistics Park Pvt Ltd.

The company’s major operations include mining projects Northern Coalfields Ltd in Madhya Pradesh and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd in Odisha.

In 2022, the company successfully concluded a dredging project for an ONGC pipeline construction in Yanam, Puducherry.

