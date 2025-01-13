Sical Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
65.25
65.25
58.54
58.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.03
52.9
-933.87
-690.3
Net Worth
72.28
118.15
-875.33
-631.76
Minority Interest
Debt
409.52
382.05
833.76
818.42
Deferred Tax Liability Net
116.2
116.18
0
0
Total Liabilities
598
616.38
-41.57
186.66
Fixed Assets
175.96
217.47
277.19
335.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
204.41
204.21
213.31
220.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
116.2
116.18
32.9
32.9
Networking Capital
9.55
4.46
-635.93
-435.21
Inventories
1.87
1.87
1.87
7.55
Inventory Days
7.31
Sundry Debtors
8.2
27.23
92.56
161.38
Debtor Days
156.44
Other Current Assets
14.12
17.24
63.62
115.32
Sundry Creditors
-2.79
-17.05
-241.22
-95.29
Creditor Days
92.37
Other Current Liabilities
-11.84
-24.82
-552.76
-624.17
Cash
91.87
74.05
70.96
32.74
Total Assets
598
616.38
-41.57
186.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.