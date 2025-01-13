iifl-logo-icon 1
Sical Logistics Ltd Balance Sheet

135.51
(-0.93%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

65.25

65.25

58.54

58.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.03

52.9

-933.87

-690.3

Net Worth

72.28

118.15

-875.33

-631.76

Minority Interest

Debt

409.52

382.05

833.76

818.42

Deferred Tax Liability Net

116.2

116.18

0

0

Total Liabilities

598

616.38

-41.57

186.66

Fixed Assets

175.96

217.47

277.19

335.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

204.41

204.21

213.31

220.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

116.2

116.18

32.9

32.9

Networking Capital

9.55

4.46

-635.93

-435.21

Inventories

1.87

1.87

1.87

7.55

Inventory Days

7.31

Sundry Debtors

8.2

27.23

92.56

161.38

Debtor Days

156.44

Other Current Assets

14.12

17.24

63.62

115.32

Sundry Creditors

-2.79

-17.05

-241.22

-95.29

Creditor Days

92.37

Other Current Liabilities

-11.84

-24.82

-552.76

-624.17

Cash

91.87

74.05

70.96

32.74

Total Assets

598

616.38

-41.57

186.66

